This Guy Spotted ‘Steve Jobs’ Alive In Brazil, And Of Course He Captured The Moment With A Selfie

#Steve Jobs #Selfies #Apple
Creative Director
08.07.14 15 Comments

When a figure as beloved as Steve Jobs goes out at the height of his powers, it’s only a matter of time before he starts to get the Tupac treatment. The further we get from the Apple pioneer’s death, the more the silly conspiracy theorists will come out to play.

Redditor TheHorseSizeDuck provided some kindling for that eventual fire when he uploaded the photo below with the caption, “Steve Jobs is in Rio de Janeiro, alive.”

The image shows a man who looks quite a bit like Jobs, and of course he’s wearing a black top and being wheeled around by a caretaker, providing plenty of conspiracy fodder. The photo also features nearly all of the photographer’s face — as good an indication as any that this photo was taken in 2014 — and the caretaker catching the selfie artist in the act.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Steve Jobs#Selfies#Apple
TAGSAPPLEBRAZILSELFIESSTEVE JOBS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP