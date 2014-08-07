This Guy Spotted ‘Steve Jobs’ Alive In Brazil, And Of Course He Captured The Moment With A Selfie

When a figure as beloved as Steve Jobs goes out at the height of his powers, it’s only a matter of time before he starts to get the Tupac treatment. The further we get from the Apple pioneer’s death, the more the silly conspiracy theorists will come out to play.
Redditor TheHorseSizeDuck provided some kindling for that eventual fire when he uploaded the photo below with the caption, “Steve Jobs is in Rio de Janeiro, alive.”
The image shows a man who looks quite a bit like Jobs, and of course he’s wearing a black top and being wheeled around by a caretaker, providing plenty of conspiracy fodder. The photo also features nearly all of the photographer’s face — as good an indication as any that this photo was taken in 2014 — and the caretaker catching the selfie artist in the act.
The greatest trick Steve Jobs ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist…
Flip you. Flip ya for real.
iPac.
Nice
lmao
I don’t know… I mean it does look like him, but would Steve wear that hideous shirt under his black tee? I would think not. Unless… unless that was his vacation wear…
He’s in disguise.
You obviously haven’t seen this: [dingo.care2.com]
@kazoshay You mean to tell me that a fella on the interwebs faked a picture? Is all the world a lie?!
He’s lived in Brazil his whole life.
Maybe that’s the real Steve Jobs and we had the decoy all along. All he really wanted to do was live in Brazil and watch tanned ass all day and didn’t care about iWhatever.
More like Terry Gilliam’s “Brazil”, Amiright!?
What’s Ashton Kutcher doing in Brazil? In a wheelchair?
that movie blew so much icock, i nearly ipuked.
do they not have cars in Rio? all those folks are walking in the street, on the sidewalks..no wonder they get run over and have accidents when they come to Las Vegas…no one trained them..and no..not enough like Jobs to be him..poo poo on that theory