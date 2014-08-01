Surely, Facial Recognition In Porn Will Not Go Horribly Wrong

The Internet exists because of pornography. People can argue this point, but the Internet itself proves the lie. It is a machine that turns out hours of video, reams of fiction, terabytes of images, all dedicated to the most basic of human needs. How could it be improved, according to a startup? By adding facial recognition!
We’ll just cut to the chase in Forbes’ profile of this entreporneurs:
“There’s a trend in the US for people to look for porn featuring people they, like, know,” says Harry Manno. “We wanted to assist in that. You can already scour the internet to find people who look like the person you have in mind, but we are cutting out a big step.” [Their program] allows photographs to be matched using key facial features, hair color, body type and even ethnicity. Scan a picture of two people in and it will even show you footage featuring pornographic lookalikes for both women, perhaps at the same time.
Needless to say, because these guys are all under 24 and don’t understand the concept of marketing, this is designed exclusively to find women. Somewhat glossed over are the disturbing implications of this.
First of all, if you can punch in any photo, and find a lookalike or the person themselves, well, that ends badly a little too often. We live in a world where a teacher can be fired for having a photo with some alcohol in it; what’s going to happen when somebody decides to pretend they’re doing porn, or just somebody that looks like them doing porn?
These guys are even well aware of this: Forbes couldn’t get them to talk about their “legitimate” side business. They just don’t care; they want to be the Steve Jobs of porn.
Then there is the ever present problem of stalking, which rarely comes up in mass media as it relates to porn stars. It happens a lot, and they can be disturbingly persistent. So, that’s just two ways this seems like a bad idea. But we’re sure the Internet will find still others!
A girl who worked at my local Sam’s posed naked for a local photographer. She was really super hot too.
Finding that out was the best thing that ever happened to me on the internet.
Pics or GTFO.
@Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent If you’re into Suicide Girls I bet you’ll see her soon enough.
I am ethically opposed to this program.
I would probably use this program on every single semi-attractive female friend and acquaintance.
I am a terrible person with no conscience.
Yay, I’m not alone.
Will the girls be required to have spooge on their face in order for this to work?
Obligatory joke:
Who’s looking at their faces?
Vaginas are far more unique than faces, anyway. That’s the KILLER APP.
I’ve seen twins with totally different quims. I haven’t seen broads with identical slits.
this has existed for years… someone that definitely isn’t me told me all about it.
@Dan Seitz Why do you have a picture of investigative journalist Amber Lyon as a banner image for this porn related article?
Let it sink in. You’ll get it.
I mean i kind of already do this with Google images. this just makes it easier. i can’t wait for this to be available on google glass
I just read about an image-only search engine today! It is called TinEye, probably with a dot com ccTLD. Um, 4chan readers seem to be happy with it.
(Lol re Google Glass ;o)
By the time we recognize the facial, I’m already finishing up. I don’t care who it is anymore. I just want a bowl of cereal and a nap.
There’s a cashier at my local Publix who looks EXACTLY like Malena Morgan. I don’t shop at other grocery stores.
Doesnt anyone realize, NOBODY CARES ABOUT THE WELL BEING OR WHAT HAPPENS TO PORN STARS. this will be a huge success for those who want to use it.
Harry Manno. Mano = hand (en Espanol). Harry Hand. Hairy Palms. He’s jerkin it.