T-Mobile Jump Lets You Trade In Your Phone Twice A Year

Senior Contributor
07.11.13 3 Comments

T-Mobile is currently fourth out of four major cellular providers. It’s the red-headed stepchild of parent company Deutsch Telekom and it knows it. So, lately, it’s been trying to do something different, and its Jump plan might just turn a few heads.

Before you ask, yes, that’s what Bill Hader is plugging in these ads:

The Jump program is actually fairly clever. As we all know, the current model is to buy a phone at a subsidized price and make the payments on it for two years, even though the phone itself will start falling apart and crashing a year and six months into its lifespan. Jump lets you just dump your phone completely if you hate it, no questions asked. Here’s how it works:

  • You sign up for the program, which adds $10 a month to your bill.
  • Once you’ve been on the program for six months, you can turn in your phone for a new one.
  • Don’t like it? Turn it in and get a new one the next month. This will, however, cut you off for eleven months: You can only turn your phone in twice in a 12-month period.

That’s it. If you bought a subsidized phone, you don’t have to pay the rest of the cost, and subsidized phones are in the Jump plan, so you just pay the up-front cost and the subsidy. This also doubles as T-Mobile’s insurance program, by the way, although it is optional.

It’s brilliant, when you think about it. T-Mobile has gotten rid of service contracts completely; if you want to buy a phone up front from them, and just pay month to month, they’ll happily let you do that. And you can buy a phone at a subsidized price and pay it off in 24 installments as well. And Jump is a good way to lure consumers (i.e. teenagers) who constantly switch phones.

And what does T-Mobile get out of it? An extra $120 per customer signed up per year, the payments on those subsidized phones, and a steady stream of “refurbished” devices to sell at lower prices to customers. That last is likely the most important part of the plan: T-Mobile will be able to lure bargain seekers willing to bet T-Mo has deleted all the porn off that iPhone 5 for a hundred bucks or so shaved off the top.

Financially it’s pretty much the same as swapping out your phone in exchange for a contract extension, but, hey, at least we have options. Now, let’s see if T-Mobile’s bold moves, and hiring Bill Hader

Around The Web

TAGSsmartphonesT-MOBILEt-mobile jumptrade-ins

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP