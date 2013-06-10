‘Chicken’ Prankster Zings Loud Neighbors With Unsecured Wireless Printer

Loud neighbors getting you down? If they have an unsecured wireless printer, you could — hypothetically, of course — print something for them. One household is learning this thanks to a neighbor who has been directing their printer to produce a six-page report enriched with helpful charts and interesting math equations.

My brother saved this document and everytime he gets angry at our neighbours for being loud he prints it to their wireless printer and you can hear the wife shout “Why the f-ck would you print this AGAIN?!” to her son. [Mikey Friskey Hands]

*slow clap*

*applause increasing in both tempo and enthusiasm*

*cheers while jumping up and down waving signs reading, “CHICKEN! CHICKEN! CHICKEN!”*

Once you read this document, you’ll understand why.

Where was this indispensable document when I was writing my thesis?

[Sources: Mikey Friskey Hands and What Is Going On Please Help via BioTV]