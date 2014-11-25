Finally, You Can Afford Your Own Robot Artist

All of us, it is said, have art inside of us. In some cases, though, it’s pretty deeply buried, and we need a little help to bring it out. Or a lot of help, which is where the Watercolor Bot comes in.

Essentially, it’s a stripped-down version of the robot artists, also called pen plotters, we’ve seen in the past. Developed by Evil Mad Scientist Laboratories, the robot just needs a watercolor palette and to be connected to some software, and then you can make some art. It’s essentially a small CNC machine and will follow along as you draw on the computer, or can copy a picture you find on your own.

It also comes pre-assembled, although you do get a few spare parts and the parts are all labeled to better help you understand the machine. Even better, it’s simple enough that kids can use it and fully grasp both how the software works and how the machine applies data to paper. So if you’d like to know more about robots, or need to give somebody a gift soon and want them to know more about robots, it’s a pretty cool gift. It’s available for $295, and there’s free shipping in the US.

