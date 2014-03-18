This Will End Well: The Germans Have Created Real-Life Doctor Octopus Arms

#Spider-Man #Science
03.18.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

gammasquaddocockarmAw look, the robot arm is handing that man a capsule full of poison. 

So, a German engineering firm has come up with a pair of artificial arms that are supposed to mimic an elephant’s trunk, buuuut in reality, they look almost exactly like Doctor Octopus’ arms from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. It…it’s a bit freaky.

Check out the arms in action below…

That semi-sensual music is not helping with the creepiness factor.

Oh, and did I mention that these arms are intelligent? Because yeah, they are. They have a form of muscle memory and can learn through trial and error. But hey, nothing to worry about! Or at least not until one of the engineers gets fired then sneaks back into the lab every night to teach his babies how to KILL.

via New Scientist

TOPICS#Spider-Man#Science
TAGSDoctor OctopusscienceSPIDER-MANTech

