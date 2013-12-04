The Xbox One Interface Is About To Get More Like Windows 8

The Xbox One interface is… let’s be charitable and say that it’s a work in progress. Either way, it’s not what you call “universally loved.” Microsoft’s solution? Windows 8!
Or, at least, incorporating elements of Windows 8 into the Xbox One interface. That’s the plan according to leaked internal memos about Threshold, Microsoft’s plan to more closely “integrate” Windows 8, Windows Phone, and the Xbox One. And it’s ambitious, to say the least:
Threshold will add another level of commonality across Microsoft’s various Windows-based platforms, sources said. With the Threshold wave, Microsoft plans to support the same core set of “high value activities” across platforms. These high-value activities include expression/documents; decision making/task completion; IT management and “serious fun.”
Also, apparently the Xbox One operation system is based on Windows NT, which explains a lot. What, you couldn’t get an emulator for 3.1 going, guys?
Joking aside, there are some good ideas here, like buying an app on Windows Phone and being able to use it on the Xbox One. That’s a pretty smart way to make the Xbox One more useful in subtle ways, since the ultimate goal is to make this the “brain” of the household. Although that also means that at some point, you’ll be able to use your Xbox One to buy games from Steam for your Windows laptop.
That said, it took a service pack update before people stopped storming Redmond with torches and pitchforks over Windows 8. And there’s a lot people hate about the Xbox One interface, not least the fact that everything is an app and half those apps don’t work, or at least aren’t very intuitive. While I was at my local game shop a few days ago, I actually overheard the clerk fielding two phone calls explaining that yes, your achievement had popped, you just weren’t online so you have to dig through to find it.
Threshold isn’t coming until 2015, though, so Microsoft will have time to fix it. One hopes.
Personally, I can’t stand all the Windows 8 & now Xbox One tiles being used in tv shows. Ooooh, you’re sponsored by Microsoft, do show us more!
Yeah, it’s got all the subtlety of a brick to the face. “Under the Dome” is probably the worst offender. “Let’s stop the show to demonstrate the camera app!”
It’s almost as bad in Parks and Rec. Every shot of them in the office has windows 8 in the background.
They changed the dash a couple years ago to make Kinect-browsing easier, which is why we have big blocks now. It just made everything else suck.
But you must love the Kinect. Microsoft orders it to be so.
One again, Microsoft continues to appear to be the biggest proponents of buying a PS4.
Still hate Windows 8, so definitely not excited about this if I ever get an Xbox One. It is insanely counter-intuitive for anyone that’s used an older Windows OS and the innovations aren’t that good to me.
It’s a touchscreen OS. It’s not bad, I guess, but it’s not designed with more than one control scheme in mind.
Yeah, it makes me wonder why they even bothered throwing it on desktops. I’m pretty old-fashioned and don’t have a tablet, touchscreen laptop, or touchscreen monitor. The switching from desktop to live tile thing is the killer. If was possible to have the old Start Menu in addition to the live tile one, it would get rid of my only complaint.
These dang word boxes have me just flumoxed!
It’s much more about having something forced upon me that was clearly designed with my configuration for using a computer as an after-thought. Best example I can think of is porting games, in particular the Dark Souls PC-port. A game that was ported with almost no thought put in to the different needs of PC players vs. Consoles. It requires a third-party hack to be even remotely enjoyable.
i really like the idea of them integrating all of their products, your desktop tablet phone and xbox having interchangeable OS and modular parts is a really awesome idea. But why the holy fuck would you base it off the tablet/phone interface, not the god damned desktop?
I helped my uncle get used to Windows 8 in two steps:
1. Install Classic Shell
2. Hand the laptop back
At what point do we see Ollie doing target practice with a Kinect on “Arrow”?
… I had to do it.
Holy shit I love this.
I feel like the old Xbox OS was one of the few things Microsoft did well and they’ve been trying to screw it up more and more with each update.
…there are some good ideas here, like buying an app on Windows Phone and being able to use it on the Xbox One
This is awesome news for the 37 people that bought Windows phones.
They’ve sold that many?
Sorry. I get too carried away with my hyperbole sometimes.
I would forgive Microsoft for everything is they would replace the current UI with a Clippy the Paperclip who responds to voice commands.
“If,” not “is.”
Clippy wouldn’t have let that happen.
I can tell from your swearing that you’re trying to play a video game!
So am I the only person who likes Windows 8? I have a Surface Pro, and I really enjoy using it.
I think the Surface Pro is what it was designed for, really. That’s the optimal Windows 8 experience.