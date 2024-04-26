Six Feet Under! M*A*S*H! Yellowstone?

Ian Bohen, who plays Ryan on the Paramount Network series, made the bold claim that Yellowstone will have one of the best series finales for any television show ever. “I don’t know that any show has finished this strongly ever. We’re expecting to have the best series finale in history. Overconfident maybe, but I think that’s what it’s going to be. We thank everyone for their patience,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It’ll be worth the wait, I promise.”

Bohen said fans of Yellowstone are going to “get the [best] conclusion that could possibly be written. Everything will land in a way that is perfectly set. A lot of shows just kind of finish… and they don’t satisfy you. This will be completed in a way that it will make sense.”

Yellowstone should wrap up the same way as The Sopranos, except instead of a New Jersey diner, the final scene is set around a camp fire in Montana. And instead of onion rings, the Duttons are eating beans (and ripping farts, if creator Taylor Sheridan wants to pay homage to another Western). The Journey song can stay.

The first half of season six of Yellowstone aired on January 1, 2023. The second half of the final season finally premieres on November 10, 2024 (with or without Kevin Costner).

(Via Entertainment Tonight)