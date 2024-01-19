Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan does not seem to be slowing down any time soon, and he sure has come a long way since his alien background role on Star Trek, when he was still known as “Tayler.”

Sheridan’s next big project will be a film based on the 40-year tension between the Comanche tribe and white settlers in the American West, according to Deadline. The film will be based on S.C. Gwynne’s 2010 book, Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History. The book tells the decades-long struggle between the tribe and the settlers.

Gwynne is ecstatic for Sheridan to take on the project. “I can’t think of anyone better qualified to bring Empire of the Summer Moon to the screen than Taylor Sheridan,” the author said. “He has a deep and nuanced understanding of both the myth and reality of the Old West. I am thrilled that he is undertaking this project.”

Sheridan definitely does have a deep understanding of the Old West! In addition to the massive hit Yellowstone, Sheridan created the prequel shows 1883 and 1923. And that’s not even counting the handful of upcoming projects he has, including the Matthew McConaughey-led spinoff and Land Man. You might think he’s working overtime, but he’s clearly not working as much as Bluey.

