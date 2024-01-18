We have all sent accidental texts to our friends, loved ones, and potential enemies. But normally, you can just brush it off with a “sorry! wrong person!” follow-up, or just use the nifty “unsend” feature, because that’s how technology works these days. But for those who are technologically challenged (or above the age of 55) that option just doesn’t exist. And sometimes, you have to double down, but that might make it worse, which is what happened with Rob Lowe.

Lowe revealed to Jimmy Kimmel that he was trying to congratulate his friend Robert Downey Jr. on his Golden Globe win when he accidentally texted the wrong famous friend. He explained, “So Downey does this amazing acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, and I’m so excited for him,” he said. “So I text him, ‘So glad you won! That was the most beautiful acceptance speech I have heard in a long time. Boy do you deserve it,” and I hit it, and I realize ‘oh, s***, I just sent that to Bradley Cooper.'” Cooper was also nominated that night but failed to bring home the statue and now he was being mocked for it.

He continued to try and explain, “So then I was like, ‘Oh I gotta make it better,’ and I [write], ‘No, I meant that for Robert Downey Jr.,’ but that’s even worse! I’m making the guy feel worse!” he continued. “Terrible. I’d inputted the wrong numbers under the wrong names.”

It gets worse: when asked if he sent an actual text to RDJ, Lowe revealed that he made the same mistake and sent another accidental text. “I did it again! I mistakenly sent another one to Bradley. Again,” he said, adding that Cooper responded with, “It’s fine, I like living vicariously through these mistakes.” Okay, but did Downey every get that congrats? Doesn’t seem like it.

While Cooper is over there crying over his loss, Lowe reflects on what it means to him to see his pal doing so well. “When we were kids, the grown-ups won the awards,” he said told Kimmel. “And now that we’re the grown-ups, we’re winning the awards. So to watch Downey go out there and do it, it’s just the best.” It is the best!

For everyone besides Bradley Cooper, who still lost.

