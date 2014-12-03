Everyone Named Their Babies After Netflix Shows In 2014

For the second year in a row, unimaginative parents named their kids Jackson and Sophia, the most popular baby names for 2013 and 2014. That information comes from BabyCenter’s Top 100 Baby Names of 2014 list and survey, which inspires actual human beings to say things like, “Jackson has staying power and is not a one-hit wonder, and Sophia is arguably the Jennifer of its generation. It’s clearly entered the baby name hall of fame.” Clearly.
Most relevant to our pop culture-addled brains is this:
According to BabyCenter, 20% of moms found naming inspiration from TV-show characters and 16% got names from celebrities, leading Murray to call this the year of the “binge-watching baby name.” Cited in the “Netflix effect”:
–House of Cards character names were up since 2013: Garrett (up 16%), Claire (up 14%), Zoe (up 13%), Remy (up 11%), Frank (up 19%) and Francis (up 5%).
–Orange Is the New Black characters were up since 2013: Galina (up 67%), Nicky (up 35%), Piper (up 28%), Larry (up 28%), and Dayanara (up 19%). (Via)
I was born in 1987, the year The Joshua Tree was released, but my parents hate U2, so it’s a total coincidence. Maybe the same is true of the 25% extra Larrys than there were last year. Coincidentally, in 15 years, expect a 25% increase in swirlies given to Larrys. Don’t doubt the “Netflix effect,” though. It’s real. The only thing that halts our binge-watching is having sex, and when you’re already thinking about Piper Chapman and Frank Underwood…
That’s why I’m naming my kid Bojack Kurpman.
2015 is the year of Popples Lillyhammer
Tim Riggins
That’s actually my dog’s name. Have one friend that named their daughter Lyla and another that named their son Dillon. Both after FNL.
Dogs named after pop culture references – awesome
Kids – not so much
I hate the name Piper
In Britain the name Mohammed has gone to number one.
Dr. Who or Downton Abbey? I’m afraid to check.
As someone of childbearing age, though I would fucking never, I’m in awe at the fact that I love both Jackson and Sophia despite their popularity. I was raised in the “Jennifer” (and “Jessica”) generation and always had a condescending view of the name and the parents who all went with the same name. Then again, I also have a condescending view of the parents who go way too unique with the names… I’m just judgmental overall, but anyway, it’s interesting that I’m now exhibiting the same desires that the people I (used to?) judge did. Now I’m the age of the parents and if I had a kid I would still seriously consider both those over-popular names despite knowing they’re over-popular.
I don’t understand how a parent look at a tiny little cooing baby and say, “Yep, that ‘s a Frank.”
As long as it’s not Kayden or Jayden or Aiden or Dayden or any of that crap… ugh…
Oh, I’ve come across a few Kason’s this year. *shivers*
Where does the name Liam get so popular this year? Its a UK name but was number 3 for boys in the US.
Because of Hemsworth, probably.
I heard that the Most Holy man in the Vatican was binge watching House of cards and Scandal when he chose both his names.
Who in the flying fuck would name their kid after Piper and Larry from OITNB?
Even Adrian Peterson thinks that’s cruel.
I was born in 1992 and my name is Ross. So my life has been fucked because A). No one is named Ross so they assumed I was named after something B). Ross Perot (was not named after him but 1992 so…) C). People don’t know when “Friends” started, and think I was named after David fucking Schwimmer.
These kids lives are going to suck.
That’s why god invented middle names.
I hope they are all being named after Sophia Petrillo.
Your real father loves U2
My daughter is an Elizabeth but she’s an Ellie/Elle because of White Collar.
Damn. After reading the title of the article, I was really hoping to find that someone named their kid “House of Cards.”