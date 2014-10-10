A Quick List Of The Mind-Boggling Number Of Recently Announced TV Reboots

I would just like to point out that the following list of reboots were not announced over the course of the last year, but over the course of the last SIX WEEKS. Something is in the water right now, and the networks all seem to be scrambling to find the next Fargo or Hannibal, even though BOTH of those phenomenal series struggled in the ratings (and About a Boy didn’t exactly burn up the ratings charts, either). It’s not a terrible idea, though, because the reboots mostly just borrow the brand and end up making their own shows. The majority of these reboots are of movies, so basically, they’re just branded premises, and if these cancelled-too-soon shows had gone with the same strategy, they might still be around today.

It’s still mind-boggling to see all of these reboots listed in one place, though.

Lost in Space — Though the original series only lasted three seasons on CBS, and even though the 1998 film was something of a bomb, Lost in Space is being rebooted by the writers behind, um, Dracula Untold.

In the Heat of the Night — The film, which spawned a television series that last four seasons, will be rebooted by The Help’s Tate Taylor for Showtime.

Say Anything — NBC was going to reboot it, but it has since been killed, after writer/director Cameron Crowe objected.

Problem Child — NBC is working on a sitcom based on the horror comedy film, which will come from Old School writer Scott Armstrong.

Real Genius — Once again NBC behind this, along with Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Production company. They are rebooting the awesome 80’s Val Kilmer movie as a workplace sitcom.

Uncle Buck — ABC will be turning the John Candy movie into a sitcom, from Will Packer, the guy behind Ride Along and Think Like a Man.

Minority Report — Fox is working up a female-led sequel to the Spielberg feature film.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs — The successful movie franchise will be rebooted as an animated television series.

Supergirl — CBS has greenlit a reboot of Supergirl for 2015.

School of Rock — The Jack Black movie will be rebooted as a TV series for Nickelodeon.

Big — Fox has purchased the rights to remake Big for the small screen, from the guys behind Enlisted.

Rush Hour — This reboot comes from Brett Ratner and Bill Lawrence (Scrubs).

Twin Peaks — Showtime is bringing it back with original writer/showrunner David Lynch.

Stay tuned. I’m sure there will be more of these announced in the coming days/weeks/months/years/decades.