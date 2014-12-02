AMC Is Trying To Make Up With Viewers After Spoiling ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale On Facebook

On Sunday night, following the conclusion of The Walking Dead midseason finale, AMC accidentally spoiled the episode’s key moment with a Facebook post. Unsurprisingly, people took to the internet to show their displeasure with the network, but now AMC has made everything better thanks to the soothing balm that is an apologetic press release.

“We heard your feedback to last night’s post, and we’re sorry,” the post read. “With zero negative intent, we jumped the gun and put up a spoiler. Please know we’re going to work to ensure that, in the future, possible spoilers by official AMC social feeds are killed before they can infect, certainly before the West Coast (U.S.) broadcast of The Walking Dead. As always, thank you for watching, and keep the comments coming. We appreciate all of your support. #RIPSpoiler”

There. Everyone happy?

It is just adorable that AMC decided that they should get cute in their apology by saying that spoilers will be “killed” before they “infect,” but if the key moment from the The Walking Dead midseason finale had been ruined for me because of my time zone or because I don’t watch the show live, I wouldn’t be smirking.

Honestly, I am so very glad that I don’t live on the west coast so that I can watch these shows when they air. Never mind the majesty of the Pacific and the lure of being a better and happier person. At least I don’t have to live in fear of a nightly three-hour window where East Coasters (and the occasional cable network) can rob me of my joy by blurting out which nude dragon killed somebody on Game of Thrones or which zombie Daryl Dixon made out with on The Walking Dead.

Yes, it’s pretty sweet being in the center of the universe with my mountain of snow and my close proximity to the skeezy beaches of the Jersey shore.

Source: CNN