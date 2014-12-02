AMC Is Trying To Make Up With Viewers After Spoiling ‘The Walking Dead’ Midseason Finale On Facebook

On Sunday night, following the conclusion of The Walking Dead midseason finale, AMC accidentally spoiled the episode’s key moment with a Facebook post. Unsurprisingly, people took to the internet to show their displeasure with the network, but now AMC has made everything better thanks to the soothing balm that is an apologetic press release.
“We heard your feedback to last night’s post, and we’re sorry,” the post read. “With zero negative intent, we jumped the gun and put up a spoiler. Please know we’re going to work to ensure that, in the future, possible spoilers by official AMC social feeds are killed before they can infect, certainly before the West Coast (U.S.) broadcast of The Walking Dead. As always, thank you for watching, and keep the comments coming. We appreciate all of your support. #RIPSpoiler”
There. Everyone happy?
It is just adorable that AMC decided that they should get cute in their apology by saying that spoilers will be “killed” before they “infect,” but if the key moment from the The Walking Dead midseason finale had been ruined for me because of my time zone or because I don’t watch the show live, I wouldn’t be smirking.
Honestly, I am so very glad that I don’t live on the west coast so that I can watch these shows when they air. Never mind the majesty of the Pacific and the lure of being a better and happier person. At least I don’t have to live in fear of a nightly three-hour window where East Coasters (and the occasional cable network) can rob me of my joy by blurting out which nude dragon killed somebody on Game of Thrones or which zombie Daryl Dixon made out with on The Walking Dead.
Yes, it’s pretty sweet being in the center of the universe with my mountain of snow and my close proximity to the skeezy beaches of the Jersey shore.
Source: CNN
I live on the west coast, but I know better than to go on social media the night one of my favorite shows airs.
It’s not as simple as just not going on social media.Its not like I went to a specific site that is known to post spoilers or clicked on a thread about the season finale. I simply picked up my phone and looked at my Facebook feed.
The show was still about 2 hours away, I hadn’t even thought about Walking Dead yet. and then Boom, a picture of dead Beth and the Words RIP Beth.
I am not asking that they don’t hold back spoilers till next week or some crazy shit, just not till its aired in all time zones.
@Jsturm – it was not a picture of dead Beth. Well, technically it was but without assumptions, it was a picture of Darryl carrying a limp Beth. There was no blood, should could have just been injured. It wasn’t the photo that was the issue, it was your friend posting “RIP”.
Ohhhhh, well, crap. I just saw the RIP Beth was posted by WD. My bad, but I had not noticed it the first 10 times I looked at the photo.
no,,it was AMC,,the caption on the photo was #RIP BETH ,,,,
No, it was the official page that posted it. Here’s a screencap:
Not to mention it is very obvious that is Beth in his arms and that he is crying. Even without the words it was obvious what the pic meant.
The easiest solution for me was to just un-like TWD on Facebook a while back.
Before the Governor’s “surprise” return, they posted “He’s Back” on Facebook. Not a monumental spoiler, but enough to be annoying.
So I realized that I literally get no enjoyment or personal benefit to having TWD in my Facebook feed, and all it would be is a potential spoiler risk, so I ditched it.
3 days. 3 days should be the buffer. I usually can’t watch until Tuesday night and I know a ton of people that can’t watch live or have to wait due to work/family/whatever. Hell, I don’t post spoilers at all and anyone that does is an asshole anyway…..
My friends and I have an unofficial rule about shows – you can talk about it 2 days later. So for TWD that is Tuesday. That gives you either Sunday night to watch it one of the times it shows or catch it on OnDemand the next day. As such, it has been a very long time since I have seen a single spoiler on FB. Twitter, on the other hand, I completely avoid on Sunday evenings.
It was really disappointing for the official feed to spoil the major point of the story like that. I opened up FB on my phone and there it was, the second post on the screen. I screamed some obscenities at AMC and shut it off.
Maybe you should apply to AMC’s social media department instead of crying online
I live in the west and have ATT U-Verse which broadcasts the east coast feeds on all the cable networks. Walking Dead comes on at 6 pm.
Also, NFL at 10am and 1pm. West Coast rules!
Cool story, bro?
Also, GoT airs at 6 on U-Verse, as well as HBO Go.
This is a non-issue for those with UVerse. Suck it, other cable customers.
Comcast used to have an east coast feed of AMC as its HD version. But it has slowly been changing out to west coast versions of the channels and AMC was one that was done a few months back. So no more seeing it at 6 p.m. for us. At least HBO still has the east coast version, so we can see GoT early.
so 3/4 of the country should bend to the will of Jenni Simonis watching habits and the fact she has comcast.
It’s raining in SoCal today.
I hope you’re happy.
I love to see the spoilers before I watch the show!
I read that as “full of spiders” and started to get itchy.
Terrible article. Drenched with sarcasm after reverse sarcasm where you can’t tell if he is admitting to being in the west coast or saying that west coast people are pretentious for seeing shows later than everyone else. What the fuck are you even saying? Bland , bitchy , highschool-esque material.
Why can’t people just stay away from social media for one day??? It’s not hard, I swear to you! Stop being a bunch of whiny crybabies.
Some of us use social media for things like checking in with friends and family, work, etc. Personally I do social media for clients, so it’s not possible for me to be away for a day. Until this photo popped up, it had been years since I’d had problems with a spoiler showing on my newsfeed. For it to be the official page that did it was just wrong. The east coast version of the show wasn’t even over yet.
Why should we have to stay away from a normal activity? All AMC had to do was wait a couple hours to post…
AMC could have also posted the script to the episode, they are an independent company not bound to obligee to anyone random persons’ “normal Activity”
stop whining. just stay away from these sites before the shows babies
I was on FB talking to my mom at the time. Why should I avoid talking to a family member online? Why can’t AMC just control their social media posts better? Maybe instead of resorting to name calling, you should take a moment to understand that the world doesn’t revolve around the east coast.
It wasn’t after the episode aired, it was LITERALLY right after it happened, the show wasn’t even over yet!
#FirstWorldProblems
The reason we read these posts is to find out what is going on!!!! If U don’t want to know….don’t look.
It was very hard to miss a big photo that popped up at the top of my screen. I didn’t purposefully go looking for anything – it was on my newsfeed. I specifically stay away from places where there are spoilers. Until this one I hadn’t had a TWD spoiler in a long time on my FB.
Jenni Simonis you sound like the most self-entitled brat ever
Exactly what part of Jenni Simonis post sounds self-entitled? Or bratty? Its obviously an issue that upset TWD enough to acknowledge they messed up and release an apology. It would be like Fox posting the spoiler to fight club after its first showing in theaters. Just a stupid mistake by someone and in the future due to the current backlash it will be avoided.
I have been waiting to be done with Beth since she decided she hated Daryl’s pet turtle, Anthony, in Bad Lip Reading…Seriously…we pretty much knew someone was going to go mid season..just glad it wasn’t anyone else…
:( they should kill that liar genius shit rather that BETH,…. they are so rude,… fucking AMC shit….
@Nelson, If they did that, they would stand no chance against Negan. If they go down that route. Beth had no use so I am not bothered by her death. In fact I was quite relieved I didn’t have to put up with the awkward moments where she would break out in song.
Hope next season, a good news telling that BETH survive that head-shot and still alive… or else I am gonna miss her so much,…. :(
Did this season get any better?
First World Problems.
I almost always watch TWD Monday because of Football, I simply stay away from Facebook until I see it because I know with its popularity someone will share some kind of spoiler. If someone can’t stay off facebook for a day or so thats kind of sad. Either way they should be apologizing for killing Beth.
For some people, staying off social media isn’t an option. I use it to keep in touch with family in other states and make group plans with my friends(which we generally discuss on Sundays.) Other people use it for business purposes. It shouldn’t be a matter of people staying off social media. It is a matter of AMC taking personal responsibility for what they post and when, taking in to consideration their viewers.
@Trauma_queen you also chose to follow their facebook page. It’s not a public service, they don’t owe you a single bit of “consideration”
bad business move? maybe. but drop the entitlement
I was shock was beth shoot to his head I hate the officer guard. No mercy at that episode
That’s quite a statement. How are your ESL classes going?
I’m not happy… They talk about the US West Coast but forget about the rest of the f… world that watches one day or even two days after the US transmission. So the millions of followers from around the world will have to unfollow the official TWD page because they’ll keep vomiting spoilers as long as the US west coast already saw the new episode.
Daryl carrying beth body no blood on her armd but so sad beth died on that episode not expected
You are on a roll.
What happened in west cost dead you see walkers?
Any show/network which markets cross-media tie-ins and multiple social media platforms as aggressively as TWD/AMC does should not get caught on something this amateur. People get paid good money–and lots of it–to relentlessly market the show across platforms and there should not be a “Just don’t look at them” attitude when it comes to spoilers, but a “HEY, LOOK AT THIS ALL THE TIME” when it comes to promotion. Bad move, AMC.
I watch the show one hour after it airs so I can breeze through commercials….a quick glimpse of FB and there is Darryl carrying Beth with RIP at the top…pretty stupid of a network to aggrevate fans and ruin their own show. Big mistake AMC….huge! And to those who say people should stay off social media…yes, if you don’t want friends to spoil a show, but we don’t expect the very company that produces it to ruin it for you.
What they need to do is, fine a time that all 3 time zone can watch at the same time, for examlpe 6pm, so ny would watch at 6 pm ,chicago,at 7 pm, colorado at 8pm, and cali at 9. (air them all together)so we can all watch at the same time.
^^HAHAHA. this dude has no clue how time zones work. I feel so warm wrapped in my smug blanket of invincibility.
If it’s 6 p.m. on the east coast, it is 3 p.m. on the west coast. At 9 p.m. on the west coast it would be midnight on the east coast. You have your time zones all backwards.
we are going to miss beth
It’s not just California it’s everyone west of the Mississippi I live in Arizona and they ruined it for us an hour before it aired out here, and we don’t get to participate in Talking Dead, so if you’re calling the people who get the West Coast feed of AMC “whiners” then I guess you’re calling over half the country whiners and that’s not right I feel everyone’s outrage is justified.
Outrage over a spoiler has never been justified.
The purpose of the Internet is to be real time. Not to accommodate your lame ass life.
You people realize that this is just a TV show.
At least they owned up to it and apologized… they COULD make it up to us by giving us our webisodes during the hiatus… you know, the ones that they neglected to give us between seasons four and five.
It took quite a while for them to own up to it – after they posted the spoiler TWICE!
Yeah it’s nice that they apologized, but omg people, if you don’t want spoilers, STAY OFF SOCIAL MEDIA. What is it people acting powerless about this? I just don’t get it. This isn’t to say that they should spoil everything willy nilly, but come on people, you are responsible for your own decisions. I feel for the west coasters and beyond; I really do. But yeah. Seriously. Common sense. Even if AMC doesn’t put spoilers, other Facebookers will. Just stay offline and you’ll be just fine.
Actually some of us have considerate friends who don’t post show spoilers. I had no problems with Facebook until AMC did this. And I use social media for a lot more than just checking in on shows. Sundays are one of the few days where I have time to check in with family, friends, etc. and I’m sure it is the same with others.
yet you have time at nearly 11pm on a tuesday night to be on here whining about it??? wait though its not sunday??? how do you have the time to be on??? exactly!!!! so maybe NOT loggin on sun for a few hours or NOT following the show on FB would not really be so tough! if this is THAT big of a life ruining event then i truly envy your life. some people have what are called real problems!
hahaha!!!! in the post you talk how sunday is one of the few days you can check in, then in another you say you use FB for clients and “cant” miss a day!!! your pathetic and just whining to whine!!!
Dont care still pretty pissed fou d out wha happened 5 days before the damn shw came on
If you don’t want to see sploilers unfollow the page…its as simple as that. It doesn’t give you brownie points just because you liked the shows page, definately if you are going to act like babies about something stupid like this. THE INTERNET IS FILLED WITH SPOILERS so get over it.
And we purposefully stay away from those sites where spoilers are posted. I don’t even go to the AMC-TWD page because of the comments that people post. I shouldn’t have to unfollow the page and miss out on info and such just because they were stupid enough to post a spoiler not once but TWICE.
Jenni if facebook is not one of the sites you avoid, then it’s your own fault! especially knowing you liked or follow the show on there! yes you have it so hard!! you get shows 3 hours later, its called living on the west coast! thats just a price you pay! i live 45 mins from buffalo, NY they got 6-7 feet of snow in like 2 days last week, had to call in the national guard, and that and the subsequent flooding when it melted cause people to lose sooo much, but you know what??? thats just part of living here, but i am just glad we dont get our shows 3 hours late and have to stay off social media for a couple hours cause that would be sooo much harder!!!
Omg Michael, could you be any more of a dick? Maybe you should take your own advice and get off the comments section of this article if you don’t want to see people complain about spoilers.
It’s very easy to avoid any potential spoilers just stay off the internet and or social media that’s what I did and it didn’t ruin anything for me and oh btw I’ll take the West Coast over the East Coast any day I’ve lived in both
I was PISSED I live in Australia and the Australian The Walking Dead Facebook Page posted the bloody spoiler before it has even been shown in Australia I was so angry… The whole moment was still sad but I was expecting it
Why did you spoil the story,… WHY did you kill BETH in the story:( we are all angry at you,….
WHY? WHY? WHY?
Fucking AMC….. :( I hate you….
I will miss you so much BETH :(
you can end the episode without killing beth,… you are so rude :( I hate you :(
Please people get over it! We have real problem in this world, a TV Show spoiler is not a issue!
Then why are you on this article? Do you think that you’re going to bring the problems of the world to the attention of others with that comment? No, people are still going to care about this….and just because someone carted about this doesn’t mean that they don’t care about anything else. Maybe this show is someones way to relax after a week filled with being a grief counselor and volunteering for a suicide hotline…
I don’t get it. As a kid, whenever I’d see an ad for a tv show (or anything on tv) they’d always say something like “9 pm eastern time, 8pm, Pacific”. I’m guessing the west coast has to actually wait until 9pm on their zone?
Yes, we have to wait until our time – in this case 9 p.m. our time. The exception is if your cable company has not gotten west coast feeds for all their HD channels, which case you then have the east coast feed. As such, we’re watching the show 3 hours later and don’t get to see Talking Dead live.
Jenni just has to respond to every single comment that disagrees with her.
Ahaha, Kyle! Right on 👍
They should give us back a character. Shaun would be perfect.
This happened with me when the page posted about the governor getting bopped, but I simply could have not been on the internet at the time. I made sure to not be on the web when a new episode for a popular show aired (it’s not too hard surprisingly).
They just killed off Beth to have something big happen. There was no absolute reason for her to die. That lady cop or whatever her name was was pretty corrupt, but she wasn’t evil. She had issues and OCD, but that doesn’t warrant the move to risk your life to kill her. Frankly she would just be replaced or killed anyways by her other “rebel” officers. The writers really went wild this season.
There’s a lot more to the Pacific time zone than just Southern Cali. Come take our weather right now – below freezing with winds over 50 mph. This is far from our norm for this time of year.
Well my AMC shows the show at 6PM (DISH) and I live in California on the Monterey Bay… best of both worlds. And if it wasn’t, don’t we all know by now to stay the hell off of the internet on finale night????
The thing is, the title of the episode was the spoiler itself. Well, for those people who knew the definition of the word “Coda”.. if you know the definition, you knew right then Beth was going to be the one to die. *nods*
Coda can also mean something that happens at the end of a series of events. In seismology terms, it’s the return to baseline feed after a seismic event. It is also a part of writing that can act as a summary. The name of the episode can be seen as a tiny spoiler, but not as huge as the flat out “#RIP Beth” that they posted.
I actually do know the other meanings of coda, I also know the difference between coda and The CODA.
But using definitions for “coda” and twisting one definition to make sense, that would actually have nothing to do with the show itself is straw grasping in my opinion. We’re talking about a TV show here, not the shifting of lithospheric plates.. :) Not only that but in seismology CODA is an acronym for The “Concept of Earthquake Duration Magnitude” and it’s properly called “The CODA”.
In fact, a multitude of people came to the exact conclusion that it was Beth that was going to die. It was the common comment of people on a Yahoo Article about the episode that was published a day before the episode aired. The only opposing opinions tended to come from tolls, and were “no, it’s going to be Daryl” type comments.. The types of comments we’ve all seen before.. lol.
People did the math, Beth is the only person that sings on the show, and the first definition of any word is actually the most relevant, that’s why it’s listed first.
1. Music. a more or less independent passage, at the end of a composition, introduced to bring it to a satisfactory close.
The metaphorical use of the word made perfect sense to a lot of people.
if people who watch the dead later are trolling the dead sites and are upset over a “spoiler” then they deserve it. we all know this is how it is and with our FB friends we make sure not to discuss the show until they watch it. Ignorance at it best.
It wasn’t like people were going to TWD Facebook page, it showed up at the top of peoples feeds.
Think the Americans can get over it. In Australia and other countries i’ve been to including the UK we are forever spoiled on American tv shows because it airs first in America, for example, The Flash is about to debut on Australian TV today, it debuted in October in the US, luckily i’ve watched every episode online, but its pathetic, keep off social media if you’re stupid enough to avoid it. It took me 2 seasons until i payed any attention to The Walking Dead, it was half way through season 2 and it was all over facebook, simple fact is you have to be smart enough to keep off social media and forums discussing spoilers. If i can do it in a foreign country for weeks i’m sure people on the other side of the US who get nearly every American TV show first anyway can wait a few hours. And i’ve lived in Michigan before, and tbh it isn’t hard.
I’m on the East Coast, but I worked 10-9 the night of the show, so I couldn’t watch until the morning.
I did not look at my newsfeed, because I know better.
If spoilers are that big of a deal, then you should follow suit. Facebook is not your personal chatroom. People can post whatever they want.
i soooo get this, sunday, after working all day i went to espn.com to look around and would you believe those SOB’s had posted the scores to all the days NFL games!!! I had’nt even watched them yet!!! yes this sounds ridiculous, as does the walking dead one, you went on FB, you like and or follow walking dead to stay “current”, shame on them for thinking someone that against being spoiled would stay off the internet! If that pic didn’t spoil it, then one of your friends would have! your talking like the biggest show going, and then logging on to the worlds sounding board (FB) RIGHT after its biggest episode of the year, then screaming for the Wahhhhmbulance cause it got spoiled. heres a tip click unlike, or just unfollow their feeds if your worried about spoilers. then just whine to your friends about them spoiling it, cause again BIGGEST show going RIGHT after it biggest episode and YOUR logging into the worlds sounding off board!
How about this…I ignore everything you just said and YOU learn the difference between “your” and “you’re” before posting again, sound good?
I’m one of those who would rather fork up the money for a season pass to the series rather than deal with cable fees. So I always watch the show the next day after it airs. The spoler happened to be on the top of my newsfeed before I went to bed Sunday night. I can deal with it but seriously, you fucking ruined it AMC, your apology doesn’t take that away. And fuck your smug attitude shit ass jackoff deadbeat writer
Try living in Britain where it’s a whole day later! No one thinks of us!
We think of you every 4th of July.
i live in the west coast and i get to see it at the same time the east coast does since i have dish network. didn’t get spoiled for me!!!
Well la-dee-da good for you!! You must sell The Dish!! lol