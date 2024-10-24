To be more serious, however, the core-four Sex And The City gang did return in the second season, but this next season is full of cast shakeups, so let’s speculate and piece together clues on what could happen next. You know, after Aidan (John Corbett) said goodbye to Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) while asking her to wait five years to be with him again, and she didn’t say no. Sigh.

Could And Just Like That run for six seasons like its predecessor, Sex And The City? At the pace that this HBO revival series is going, I would not be totally surprised to see that happen. Megan Thee Stallion probably wouldn’t mind , either, although I’m curious to see whether she eventually agrees about AJLT‘s first season feeling like a semi-horror series in several ways.

Cast

Most curiosity for this season revolves less around plot and more around who will return, who is outta there, and the new characters joining the show:

– Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis will be back as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, respectively.

– Kim Cattrall will not be back to solve the Samantha Jones Problem in the long term. Her one-and-done cameo led to reports that she might return, but the Glamorous actress denied further involvement via an X/Twitter post.

– Sara Ramírez will not return as the polarizing Great Villain Che Diaz. Their absence was the subject of speculation including a Daily Mail report about Ramírez allegedly being “fired” because “the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying.” Recently, Cynthia Nixon fielded a question from Variety and remarked of Ramírez, “They created such an amazing character – such a controversial character, but such an amazing character.” Nixon then suggested that Ramírez’ exit was a mutual decision: “I think they felt, and Michael Patrick felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.” At least Che got a romantic happy ending before heading out.

– Karen Pittman has moved on from her role as Nya Wallace. The Morning Show actress officially explained her absence as down to scheduling conflicts, but let’s also get real about Nya not receiving compelling material. She bought an expensive stroller for her ex and hung out at home, and that’s about it. Pittman will soon be seen in Forever opposite a The Wire actor.

– We do not know if the ghostly Peloton bike will return.

– Confirmed returning supporting cast members include John Corbett (who was photographed on set as Aidan, who presumably rethought the five-year thing), Sarita Choudhury (as Seema Patel), David Eigenberg (as Steve Brady), Evan Handler (as Harry Goldenblatt), Nicole Ari Parker (as Lisa Todd Wesley), and Christopher Jackson (as Herbert Wexley). Additionally, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton will be back as the kids of Miranda and Charlotte, and Sebastiano Pigazzi and Dolly Wells will (according to Deadline) be series regulars as love interests for Anthony (Mario Cantone) and Miranda.

Plot

No synopsis exists yet, so what can we guess will happen?

Well, Carrie will be absorbed with Aidan, but we will also find out if she resents him after she splashed out on a luxurious new flat because he couldn’t get over what happened in her old place. Will they once again argue while he’s taking sledgehammers to walls? Please.

Charlotte must continue to be the saving comedic grace of this show. God only knows whether she will toss her phone into a blender again, but messy Charlotte is the best Charlotte, and we will likely see her back in the art-gallery world. After she pulled off that Sam Smith sale, her sky is her limit.

Miranda’s professional life previously took an odd turn when she quit her Big Law job to be a Human Rights Watch intern. She also stepped in kitty litter while exploring her sexuality after breaking up with Che Diaz. Hopefully, both sides of her story will be less cringey in the coming season.