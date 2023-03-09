Despite having everything going for it from being the spiritual successor to the highly-acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series to Matt Reeves’ involvement, Batman: Caped Crusader couldn’t survive the blood-letting that occurred after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The animated series was headed for HBO Max, but found itself off to Arkham in August 2022.

However, true to their word, WB Discovery hinted that the show could be picked up by another platform as the company focuses more on licensing its robust library. That is now the case with Caped Crusader, which has been given a two-season order at Amazon.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The animated series hails from Bruce Timm, Abrams and Reeves and was sold to a streaming rival as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s efforts to monetize content by selling projects to third-party buyers. Reps for all parties declined to comment as formal deals have not yet closed. Batman: Caped Crusader was first announced in May 2021, and is said to harken back to Timm’s 1990s Batman: The Animated Series, which stands as a benchmark for the Dark Knight’s animated storytelling. Comic book scribe Ed Brubaker is among the creative team and ran a writer’s room and serves as Timm’s right hand on the 10-episode first season.

Considering Batman: The Animated Series is often heralded as the pinnacle of Batman-based media, Caped Crusader is sure to find an audience with fans of the classic ’90s series, who hopefully have an Amazon account. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see which other DC Comics projects find homes on other platforms as new DC Studios head James Gunn has recently hinted that Netflix is reportedly eyeing a few properties.

