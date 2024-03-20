Back when Big Little Lies first arrived in 2017, the show was intended as a limited series to adapt Liane Moriarty’s book while uniting five actresses of prominent stature on one set. Of course, the HBO show from David E. Kelley was a hit, and from there, pressure for a second season began, and somehow, the lies increased in size while adding Meryl Streep as a nightmare mother-in-law. The second season was arguably even better than the first, at least until the (again presumed) series finale when the Monterey Five turned themselves into police as being involved in the death of Celeste’s abusive spouse, Perry.

Well, there might be more. Yes, yes, there has been chatter about this for a few months, and that includes talk of Kidman and Reese Witherspoon testing the waters of their audience and Laura Dern suggesting that behind-the-scenes maneuvering was a foot. HBO/Max head honcho Casey Bloys also relayed how he knows “a little bit about the idea. I think it could be great,” but he then admitted the scheduling everyone in the same place was a potential issue.

However, Kidman is now insisting that this third track needs to be thrown down because her daughter made a fine point about Celeste’s unresolved story, via The Hollywood Reporter:

“My daughter is the one who watched both of the [seasons] and went, ‘OK, there’s just no question, there has to be a third,’” Kidman explained. “She’s like, ‘Celeste, she’s not coping in the second one, what is she doing? I could kind of see the point of view of Mary Louise.’”

Alright, now we need Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley to weigh in as well, and then we can move onto looking forward to another righteous meltdown and hopefully someone to pull Adam Scott’s character out of his nightmare of a marriage. We can hope, at least. Fingers crossed for more updates soon.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)