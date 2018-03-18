Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The latest edition of SNL’s weird holiday sketches didn’t make the air during Bill Hader’s show and it is a shame. Much like the Star Wars sketch during Charles Barkley’s episode a few weeks back, this possibly would’ve been a strong contender for the weird sketch to end the night. At least something better than that Canadian apology sketch.

We’ve seen the setup before with hosts Edward Norton at Halloween and Michael Keaton at Easter, but Hader really delivers here with a creepier, no-nonsense vibe that just seems to work. Beck Bennett is Steven, the odd partner the Hader’s Liam Neeson won at some point and then decided to dress like a leprechaun. That would typically be the weirdest thing, but Hader is consistent in topping himself each time. It could be his mini-Blarney stone with googly eyes and lips, his Lucky Charms voice for the leprechaun mascot, and his favorite St. Patrick’s Day movie: Kathy Ireland – Total Fitness Workout.

I think I like it better than the previous entries in this loose series of sketches because Hader would be considered normal by most standards. The weird parts hit out of nowhere before you realize he’s a freak, which is probably how he gets you in the door and into his torture dungeon downstairs.

It was clearly either this or the poo lamp sketch was going to close out the show, so you can understand why they went with the one with the toilet humor. It is universally adored while general weirdness is not, even when it spends some time praising Colin Farrell.

