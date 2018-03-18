‘SNL’ Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day With Bill Hader In This Delightfully Weird Sketch That Was Cut For Time

#Bill Hader #SNL
Managing Editor, Trending
03.18.18

The latest edition of SNL’s weird holiday sketches didn’t make the air during Bill Hader’s show and it is a shame. Much like the Star Wars sketch during Charles Barkley’s episode a few weeks back, this possibly would’ve been a strong contender for the weird sketch to end the night. At least something better than that Canadian apology sketch.

We’ve seen the setup before with hosts Edward Norton at Halloween and Michael Keaton at Easter, but Hader really delivers here with a creepier, no-nonsense vibe that just seems to work. Beck Bennett is Steven, the odd partner the Hader’s Liam Neeson won at some point and then decided to dress like a leprechaun. That would typically be the weirdest thing, but Hader is consistent in topping himself each time. It could be his mini-Blarney stone with googly eyes and lips, his Lucky Charms voice for the leprechaun mascot, and his favorite St. Patrick’s Day movie: Kathy Ireland – Total Fitness Workout.

I think I like it better than the previous entries in this loose series of sketches because Hader would be considered normal by most standards. The weird parts hit out of nowhere before you realize he’s a freak, which is probably how he gets you in the door and into his torture dungeon downstairs.

It was clearly either this or the poo lamp sketch was going to close out the show, so you can understand why they went with the one with the toilet humor. It is universally adored while general weirdness is not, even when it spends some time praising Colin Farrell.

(Via SNL)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Hader#SNL
TAGSBILL HADERSNLST PATRICK'S DAY

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP