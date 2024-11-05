Is One Of The Best Episodes Of ‘Black Mirror’ Leaving Netflix?

There are currently 24 titles on Netflix‘s “Interactive Specials” page. You better watch 20 of them while you still can.

The Verge reports that on December 1, 2024, Netflix “will delist just about all of its interactive shows and films,” including kid-friendly titles Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal, and Barbie: Epic Road Trip (probably not as epic as this one, though). “The technology served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas,” Netflix spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher said.

So, which interactive specials will remain on Netflix? Black Mirror: Bandersnatch isn’t going anywhere. Neither is Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls, and You vs. Wild.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch follows a programmer in the 1980s who’s trying to adapt a choose-your-own adventure novel into a video game. It was released on 2018 and won two Emmys, including Outstanding Television Movie.

“It should be more so felt as an experience,” Black Mirror producer Annabel Jones told The Hollywood Reporter about Bandersnatch. “Depending on which route you take, you may feel like you have come to a natural point where you feel sated. There are a number of distinct what we call ‘endings’ but you may not feel that is an ending. They all build and payoff. There are many ways that you can watch the film, but it should all build to one interactive experience.”

You can find the full list of Netflix Interactive Specials here.