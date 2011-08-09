'Boardwalk Empire' Season 2 Trailer: I Did It All for the Nucky

08.09.11

Over the last nine months, I’ve kind of forgotten how much I enjoyed the first season of “Boardwalk Empire.” As it’s racked up various award show nominations, I’ve grown almost dismissive of HBO’s Prohibition-era drama — a show I genuinely like. “Steve Buscemi for Best Actor? I mean, he was good, but not THAT good.”

Thankfully, the Season 2 trailer (below) shows me of all the other pieces of the show that sucked me in, as Buscemi’s Nucky Thompson goes out on the boardwalk, only to catch menacing glances from the long list of enemies he made during Season 1: former associate Jimmy Darmody and his half-faced sniper Richard Harrow, spurned lover Lucy Danziger, mistress Margaret Schroeder, insane federal agent Nelson Van Alden, bootlegger Chalky White, big-time gangsters Al Capone, Arnold Rothstein, and Lucky Luciano — and more. I’d forgotten all about the old-timey gang violence and Paz de la Huerta nudity and lesbian scenes. This show RULES, and we haven’t even gotten to see Klansmen with machine guns yet.

