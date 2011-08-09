'Boardwalk Empire' Season 2 Trailer: I Did It All for the Nucky

Over the last nine months, I’ve kind of forgotten how much I enjoyed the first season of “Boardwalk Empire.” As it’s racked up various award show nominations, I’ve grown almost dismissive of HBO’s Prohibition-era drama — a show I genuinely like. “Steve Buscemi for Best Actor? I mean, he was good, but not THAT good.”
Thankfully, the Season 2 trailer (below) shows me of all the other pieces of the show that sucked me in, as Buscemi’s Nucky Thompson goes out on the boardwalk, only to catch menacing glances from the long list of enemies he made during Season 1: former associate Jimmy Darmody and his half-faced sniper Richard Harrow, spurned lover Lucy Danziger, mistress Margaret Schroeder, insane federal agent Nelson Van Alden, bootlegger Chalky White, big-time gangsters Al Capone, Arnold Rothstein, and Lucky Luciano — and more. I’d forgotten all about the old-timey gang violence and Paz de la Huerta nudity and lesbian scenes. This show RULES, and we haven’t even gotten to see Klansmen with machine guns yet.
Love the show, disagreed with criticism of Buscemi in the role, but this trailer does nothing to support my beliefs.
Oh, hells yes.
badass, and a little creepy at the end, though I was honestly hoping for more footage from the season instead of another teaser.
I think a number of actors could play the character of Nucky Thompson and I’d still feel the same about the character. However, Richard Harrow, Chalky White and Al Capone are all irreplaceable to me.
this show is the tits, cant wait for the new season
You led me to the promised land with “Justified” and “Game of Thrones,” so I’ll have to work this one in.
However, if you suddenly start posting about how you’re now really enjoying “Glee,” then I’ll know you’re just fucking with us.
This show is an under achieving B+ Student. It’s inherently cool. Great acting. Great sex scenes. But just doesn’t get there. It’s not bad by any means. I’m hooked. It just feels like it should be better.
@Mrcheivous; agreed, somehow it should be more powerful, when something big happens it should produce an audible “HOLY SHIT!”
But I do like it, and I LIKE Gretchen Mol.
Am i wrong for expecting that trailer to start playing Don’t Stop Believing and then cut to black?
@Mrchievous – Are you saying that it would finally get there if there were more sex scenes involving Paz De La Huerta and not Steve Buscemi?