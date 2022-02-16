After Bob Saget’s cause of death was revealed to be head trauma, the late comedian/actor’s family filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to block the further release of medical records related to his death. The family argued that “no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the Records to the public,” and a judge didn’t waste any time agreeing with them that the sensitive information would cause “irreparable harm” to the family.

On Wednesday morning, Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu temporarily blocked the release of Saget’s autopsy records, which were already being requested by media outlets. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The lawsuit, which names the Orange County sheriff and medical examiner’s office, seeks to exempt from disclosure photos, videos, audio recordings and information relating to Saget’s cause of death. The family says releasing certain records violates their constitutional right to privacy and will cause them pain, anguish and emotional distress. “Some of these records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by Defendants during Defendants’ investigation,” states the complaint filed in Orange County, Florida.

After Saget’s cause of death was announced, further information from the autopsy report revealed that the extent of his head injury was far more serious than a bump on the head. Medical examiners concluded that Saget most likely suffered an “unwitnessed fall backwards” that “fractured his skull.” His passing was mourned by his Full House co-stars as well as his fellow stand-up comedians and dear friends.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)