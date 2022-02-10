Bob Saget’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed To Be Head Trauma

It’s been a month since Bob Saget, comedian and longtime TV father figure, suddenly passed away in a Florida hotel. The news prompted an avalanche of memoriams. Saget’s Full House co-star John Stamos not only shared the appropriately dirty eulogy he delivered to the famously blue comic, but also pointed out how he slipped in “one last d*ck” joke” after his death. In that time, however, the cause of Saget’s death has remained elusive. Until now.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Saget’s family have provided an update, which brings some closure to a shocking story. Authorities, they revealed, have concluded that the cause of death was head trauma. Drugs and alcohol were not involved.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” Saget’s family said in a statement.

On Sunday, January 9, Saget was found dead in a hotel room outside of Orlando, Florida. His death was a mystery, no less because he had been on tour, even performing a raucous set the night before. . “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight,” Saget wrote in what proved to be his final tweet. “I’m happily addicted again to this s*it.”

You can read the full statement from Saget’s family below:

In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter. The Saget Family

