The death of comedian and Full House star Bob Saget on January 9, 2022 came as a shock to everyone, including his family. The 65-year-old icon had been suffering from COVID at the time of his death, but was presumed to have been in good health beyond that. And the initial police report found no evidence that alcohol, drugs, or foul play contributed to his passing. Which is why confusion arose when it was announced that the official cause of death was head trauma.

Saget’s cause of death was announced by his family, who noted that medical experts “have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.” But approximately one week later, new details about the autopsy results emerged, which stated that Saget had “fractured his skull in several places and caused bleeding across both sides of his brain,” which was much more than just a simple bump on the head. Doctors wrote that Saget had suffered an “unmistakably serious set of injuries that would at the very least have probably left someone confused.”

While fans of Saget are understandably curious about what exactly happened to cause his untimely passing, Saget’s family is hoping that the details of their patriarch’s final hours can be kept private. As The Wrap reports, Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters are actively working to prevent the public release of “statutorily protected autopsy information,” as well as any audio, video, or photographs that are part of the official autopsy.

On Tuesday, as The Wrap wrote, Saget’s family filed a lawsuit against Orange County, Florida, where Saget’s body was discovered, which stated that any public release of the very private documents and evidence relating to his death would cause them to “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose.”

As WESH 2, Orlando’s local NBC station wrote, the suit also claims that “no public interest would be served by the release of the records to the public.”

