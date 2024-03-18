In predictable fashion, Elon Musk has been lashing out at Don Lemon. The former CNN journalist revealed that Musk had abruptly ended a multi-million dollar publishing deal for The Don Lemon Show after a testy interview where Musk was asked about his ketamine use and failure to moderate hate speech on Twitter.

Somehow, The New York Post got a list of alleged demands that Lemon submitted to Musk as they hashed out plans for Lemon to host his show on X/Twitter similar to Tucker Carlson:

The ex-CNN anchor sent over an astronomical wish list to Elon Musk during contract talks to host a show on the billionaire’s social media platform X – including a free Tesla Cybertruck, a $5 million upfront payment on top of an $8 million salary, an equity stake in the multibillion-dollar company, and the right to approve any changes in X policy as it relates to news content, according to a document reviewed by The Post.

Most eyebrow raising is Lemon’s alleged requests for a Cybertruck and equity in X/Twitter, two things that don’t really have much value considering the former is the subject of daily embarrassing videos and the latter is worth only 30 percent of what Musk paid for it.

Lemon’s agent has forcefully denied the claims published in the Post.

“This is absolute, complete utter nonsense without an iota of truth to it,” Jay Sures told The Hollywood Reporter in a brief, but to-the-point statement.

