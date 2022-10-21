After making a brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox fully returned as Daredevil in the final two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and man, did the fans love it. Like a lot of people, Cox just assumed Marvel would reboot the character with a new actor when Netflix pulled the plug on his Daredevil series ahead of the arrival of Disney+. However, the “Save Daredevil” campaign kept fighting, and now, Cox is set for a brand new series, Daredevil: Born Again, which will continue his character’s adventures in the MCU (for real this time).

While talking to Marvel.com about his well-received appearance in She-Hulk, Cox made sure to credit the fan campaign for fighting like a devil when he could not:

MARVEL.COM: You’ve joined the MCU. Daredevil is back. Everyone is over the moon about this. Is there anything you want to say to the fans who have literally been begging for this to happen for the last few years? CHARLIE COX: There’s so much I want to say. Whatever happens to my career going forward from this point on, I owe most of it to the “Save Daredevil” campaign. That even when I had lost hope years ago, they did not, and they continued to campaign and support. And over the years, I’ve met many of them, and they’re such an enthusiastic, passionate crowd.

Speaking of fighting, Cox also revealed that he’s already training for Born Again, and he’s adding some MMA to Matt Murdock’s already brutal repertoire.

“That’s something that I would like to be more familiar with when we get into this other show so that when we do see him in combat, we are able to at times recognize rather than just someone who’s like a bit of a brawler, someone that has had training in various disciplines and is able to employ certain techniques depending on who he’s fighting,” Cox said.

(Via Marvel.com)