She-Hulk Finale
Marvel
TV

The ‘She-Hulk’ Finale Took On The Biggest Marvel ‘Villain’ Of Them All, And Fans Dug It (Along With More Daredevil)

by: Twitter

WARNING: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below.

Going into the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel fans were already concocting theories about what to expect: Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader, a Deadpool cameo, or heck, maybe even Wolverine‘s MCU debut to pay off all those Easter eggs. Turns out the show had much, much bigger fish to fry.

In the mother of all fourth wall breaks, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) stopped her own finale as it devolved into a nonsensical slugfest, and instead, went after the biggest “villain” of them all: The Marvel Formula. That’s right. She-Hulk went after Kevin Feige. After smashing out of her own show, She-Hulk tracked down the writers to ask them what the heck is going with her finale. A meaningless CGI battle? There has to be more than this. The writers point her in the direction of “Kevin” who calls all of the shots.

After making it seem like She-Hulk is about to meet the real Kevin Feige, she actually encounters an AI machine named “K.E.V.I.N.” (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus) who’s responsible for crafting the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. What follows next is a wildly meta takedown of almost every single MCU contrivance from daddy issues, VFX problems, shoehorned cameos, and the inability to recognize that character stakes are just as important as “save the world” stakes. Oh, and She-Hulk would like Daredevil to come back for, um, obvious reasons. A wish that is granted and in broad daylight by request.

As for how Marvel fans are reacting to a finale that takes on the entire Marvel machine? They’re loving it as you can see below:

Despite the fact that the She-Hulk series has consistently broken the fourth wall for nine weeks now, Marvel fans still had to point out that the massive break in the finale has been She-Hulk’s entire bag going all the way back to the ’80s. This is what she does.

And, of course, there was Matt Murdock love for these days. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Marvel’s newest power couple.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 is available for streaming on Disney+.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×