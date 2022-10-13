WARNING: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below.
Going into the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel fans were already concocting theories about what to expect: Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader, a Deadpool cameo, or heck, maybe even Wolverine‘s MCU debut to pay off all those Easter eggs. Turns out the show had much, much bigger fish to fry.
In the mother of all fourth wall breaks, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) stopped her own finale as it devolved into a nonsensical slugfest, and instead, went after the biggest “villain” of them all: The Marvel Formula. That’s right. She-Hulk went after Kevin Feige. After smashing out of her own show, She-Hulk tracked down the writers to ask them what the heck is going with her finale. A meaningless CGI battle? There has to be more than this. The writers point her in the direction of “Kevin” who calls all of the shots.
After making it seem like She-Hulk is about to meet the real Kevin Feige, she actually encounters an AI machine named “K.E.V.I.N.” (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus) who’s responsible for crafting the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. What follows next is a wildly meta takedown of almost every single MCU contrivance from daddy issues, VFX problems, shoehorned cameos, and the inability to recognize that character stakes are just as important as “save the world” stakes. Oh, and She-Hulk would like Daredevil to come back for, um, obvious reasons. A wish that is granted and in broad daylight by request.
As for how Marvel fans are reacting to a finale that takes on the entire Marvel machine? They’re loving it as you can see below:
The #SheHulk finale is the best Disney+ finale Marvel has made so far I SAID WHAT I SAID.
The #SheHulk finale is one of the most insane things Marvel has ever made oh my god the turn this takes is incredible, a fever dream in the best way! I love how Marvel didn't pull any punches it's so meta in the most amazing ways, the perfect finale for this great show GIVE ME S2 pic.twitter.com/ZV1T0CIZe1
#SheHulk
SHE HULK BROKE INTO MARVEL STUDIOS INTO THE WRITTERS ROOM AND TALKED TO FUCKING KEVIN FEIGE AND SAID THE FINALE WAS SHIT THIS IS THE BEST FINALE EVER AND IT'S FUCKING AMAZING AND DAREDEVIL'S BACK BY THE WAY pic.twitter.com/GXtKWonSfg
Its confirmed! Kevin Feige just created a whole series to troll fans! #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #SHEHULK #Marvel pic.twitter.com/yaOBDHxoWh
#SheHulk finale is LEGIT one of the most brilliant things MCU has pumped out. Fresh, unexpected, SPICY as hell. The show fully stuck to comedic route & didn't end with an explosive 'crowd-pleaser.'
The way the show kept ahead of (& predicted) trolls the ENTIRE way was terrific. pic.twitter.com/NG7OT8lTQI
Despite the fact that the She-Hulk series has consistently broken the fourth wall for nine weeks now, Marvel fans still had to point out that the massive break in the finale has been She-Hulk’s entire bag going all the way back to the ’80s. This is what she does.
#SHEHULK FINALE SPOILERS
me watching she-hulk literally break disney+ pic.twitter.com/I83lPQyF0H
A proud tradition #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/6MP00OntPn
#SheHulk
she hulk just broke into the writters room telling them the finale was crap SHE IS THE MOMENT pic.twitter.com/VxW9VmIgNb
sorry Deadpool but I don’t think you’ll ever beat this 4th wall break. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/txJgNlRNzX
She-Hulk finale spoilers
Jen trying to find out about X-Men for us she's the greatest character in television history #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/8GaNxTo7m6
And, of course, there was Matt Murdock love for these days. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Marvel’s newest power couple.
She-Hulk finale spoilers
JEN BRINGING BACK DAREDEVIL SHE'S SO REAL THANK YOU JEN #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/Q4Ul1XmEiD
I WILL NEVER SHUT UP, MATT IN LIGHT COLORS IS EVERYTHING #mattmurdock #shehulk pic.twitter.com/S9nxXmCm3G
#SHEHULK FINALE SPOILERS
she did not just- 💀 pic.twitter.com/XIfMoCIPYZ
After everything Matt has been through, his father, Stick, Elektra & Fisk he’s finally found a happy place. He’s made it, I’m so happy for him😭 #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/h3Iie5bdxf
#SheHulk spoilers
MATT MURDOCK IN DAYLIGHT IS FLAWLESS OMFGG!!! pic.twitter.com/WmwSCrI0e2
#SheHulk spoilers
i so want to spend an afternoon with matt murdock and jen this scene was so peaceful.. pic.twitter.com/Y8wKOSrLBL
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 is available for streaming on Disney+.