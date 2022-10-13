WARNING: Spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below.

Going into the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel fans were already concocting theories about what to expect: Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader, a Deadpool cameo, or heck, maybe even Wolverine‘s MCU debut to pay off all those Easter eggs. Turns out the show had much, much bigger fish to fry.

In the mother of all fourth wall breaks, She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) stopped her own finale as it devolved into a nonsensical slugfest, and instead, went after the biggest “villain” of them all: The Marvel Formula. That’s right. She-Hulk went after Kevin Feige. After smashing out of her own show, She-Hulk tracked down the writers to ask them what the heck is going with her finale. A meaningless CGI battle? There has to be more than this. The writers point her in the direction of “Kevin” who calls all of the shots.

After making it seem like She-Hulk is about to meet the real Kevin Feige, she actually encounters an AI machine named “K.E.V.I.N.” (Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus) who’s responsible for crafting the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. What follows next is a wildly meta takedown of almost every single MCU contrivance from daddy issues, VFX problems, shoehorned cameos, and the inability to recognize that character stakes are just as important as “save the world” stakes. Oh, and She-Hulk would like Daredevil to come back for, um, obvious reasons. A wish that is granted and in broad daylight by request.

As for how Marvel fans are reacting to a finale that takes on the entire Marvel machine? They’re loving it as you can see below:

The #SheHulk finale is the best Disney+ finale Marvel has made so far I SAID WHAT I SAID. — Jamie "Frances Owens" Jirak (@JamieCinematics) October 13, 2022

The #SheHulk finale is one of the most insane things Marvel has ever made oh my god the turn this takes is incredible, a fever dream in the best way! I love how Marvel didn't pull any punches it's so meta in the most amazing ways, the perfect finale for this great show GIVE ME S2 pic.twitter.com/ZV1T0CIZe1 — Jack (-_•) // she-hulk spoilers (@captaincupkicks) October 13, 2022

SHE HULK BROKE INTO MARVEL STUDIOS INTO THE WRITTERS ROOM AND TALKED TO FUCKING KEVIN FEIGE AND SAID THE FINALE WAS SHIT THIS IS THE BEST FINALE EVER AND IT'S FUCKING AMAZING AND DAREDEVIL'S BACK BY THE WAY pic.twitter.com/GXtKWonSfg — francisco | shehulk era (@Francis32748807) October 13, 2022

#SheHulk finale is LEGIT one of the most brilliant things MCU has pumped out. Fresh, unexpected, SPICY as hell. The show fully stuck to comedic route & didn't end with an explosive 'crowd-pleaser.'

The way the show kept ahead of (& predicted) trolls the ENTIRE way was terrific. pic.twitter.com/NG7OT8lTQI — Dave Lee (@daveleedwnundr) October 13, 2022

Despite the fact that the She-Hulk series has consistently broken the fourth wall for nine weeks now, Marvel fans still had to point out that the massive break in the finale has been She-Hulk’s entire bag going all the way back to the ’80s. This is what she does.

me watching she-hulk literally break disney+ pic.twitter.com/I83lPQyF0H — ethan ψ | halloween! (@parkerspilot) October 13, 2022

she hulk just broke into the writters room telling them the finale was crap SHE IS THE MOMENT pic.twitter.com/VxW9VmIgNb — francisco | shehulk era (@Francis32748807) October 13, 2022

sorry Deadpool but I don’t think you’ll ever beat this 4th wall break. #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/txJgNlRNzX — malachi (@MCUMarvels) October 13, 2022