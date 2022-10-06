After teasing a glimpse at his new helmet all the way back in Episode 5, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally unleashed Daredevil after two weeks of toying with Marvel fans who were pumped to see the classic hero finally enter the MCU. Granted, Charlie Cox technically made his first proper non-Netflix appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that was a brief cameo where he wasn’t suited up as Ol’ Hornhead. She-Hulk did our boy right. (Pun very much intended.)

In the episode, blind attorney and Daredevil’s alter ego Matt Murdock flies into town to defend superhero costume designer Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews) who’s being sued by Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley) for allegedly selling him a faulty suit. She-Hulk has the unfortunate pleasure of defending Leap-Frog per her firm’s request. The situation not only puts her on the outs with Jacobson while he’s in the middle of designing her dress for a gala, but she’s humiliated in court when it turns out Leap-Frog was stupidly using jet fuel in his leap boots. However, the case isn’t a total loss.

Being the nice guy that he is, Matt buys She-Hulk a drink after the hearing and offers her some advice on using her powers (both legal and Hulk) for good. They also share some palpable chemistry that only intensifies when Daredevil and She-Hulk team up to save Jacobson after he’s kidnapped by a jilted Leap-Frog. Before Daredevil heads back to Hell’s Kitchen, he and She-Hulk have a different kind of team-up, and Marvel fans are here for it.

Following Episode 8’s release, Daredevil fans start blowing up Twitter with their love for the MCU’s more comics accurate take on the character. Gone is the constant brooding of the Netflix series. This take on Daredevil actually smiles and is considerably more acrobatic. His hookup with She-Hulk is also very on-brand.

we got a comic accurate light hearted Matt Murdock who has healed from his struggles in the Netflix series, they gave him a dope ass hallway scene, and he and Jen literally FUCKED. best episode of Marvel TV yet. #SheHulk #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/UJfClMu5U5 — 𝖘𝖆𝖒 𝖈𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖑𝖊 (@lakeofsam) October 6, 2022

SHE-HULK AND DAREDEVIL ACTUALLY FUCKED THIS IS THE GREATEST EPISODE OF TELEVISION EVER #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/18WwlVcSCe — 🎃 (@WandasAttorney) October 6, 2022

people were so concerned about if #SheHulk would do #Daredevil right then they went ahead and gave us one of the most accurate depictions, Matt Murdock being a total whore.. THATS MY GOAT 💯 pic.twitter.com/j46yBbasZY — CAN WE GET MUCH HIGHER (@Qrobins_) October 6, 2022

Matt Murdock doing e morning walk of shame AS Daredevil with his boots in hand? What an icon 😭#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/MwzRKLlSWv — 𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙢 𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙂𝙪𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙚 (@finaI_girI) October 6, 2022

OKAY IF YALL THINK THATS MESSING UP DAREDEVIL THEN DISNEY PLEASE KEEP MESSING HIM UP pic.twitter.com/dPJ25gT8Oy — She-Hulk Source 🧪🎃 (@SheHulkSource) October 6, 2022

The She-Hulk Season 1 finale starts streaming October 13 on Disney+.