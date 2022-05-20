Following Charlie Cox‘s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the very notable shifting of the Netflix Marvel shows over to Disney+, Daredevil fans’ dreams seem to be coming true as a new series (as we previously discussed) featuring ol’ hornhead is reportedly in the works. It was a welcome surprise as the notoriously secretive Marvel kept Cox’s future in the MCU close to its chest. The persistent rumor was that Daredevil would pop up in the previously announced Echo series (or possibly even She-Hulk), but now, it appears he’ll get to fly solo in his own Disney+ project from Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

To refresh, here’s part of the initial Variety report:

Corman and Ord most famously co-created the USA Network series “Covert Affairs” starring Piper Perabo and Christopher Gorham. The show aired for five seasons on the basic cabler between 2010 and 2014. They most recently worked as executive producers and co-showrunners on the NBC drama shows “The Enemy Within” and “The Brave” as well as The CW series “Containment.”

As news of the Daredevil reboot/revival hit, it didn’t take long for Jessica Jones to start trending on social media as Marvel fans saw a glimmer of hope that the Krysten Ritter-starring series might be next for a return. Like Daredevil, Jessica Jones was unceremoniously canceled after its third season as both Netflix and Disney shifted their streaming strategies. (Netflix no longer wanted to pay the hefty licensing fee for the Marvel shows, and Disney wanted all of its Marvel properties under one roof for obvious reasons.)

With Daredevil reportedly primed for a come back, the possibility of seeing more Jessica Jones is higher than ever. As you can see below the fans are hungry for it:

This is amazing news. I hope soon they bring Jessica Jones back as well. https://t.co/Rcmqr4PGtz — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) May 19, 2022

Really hoping we see Jessica Jones pop up in She-Hulk and Daredevil on her way back to her own show. pic.twitter.com/YqBESqco7E — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) May 19, 2022

jessica jones next yes https://t.co/hel5Zjo8iB — jessica jones archive (@jjonesarchive) May 19, 2022

Finally some good news, Do Jessica Jones next. https://t.co/OhwdDrq1Mq — Shareel (@Shareel359) May 20, 2022

Daredevil is great and all, but how about some more Jessica Jones and Luke Cage! #Daredevil #JessicaJones #LukeCage — Alessandro Masi (@alessandro_masi) May 20, 2022

Only cameo I need is a Jessica Jones cameo https://t.co/h40KisvYza — Rorschach's Journal (@stanleyabs) May 20, 2022

