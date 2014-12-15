Christina Hendricks Has Joined Cameron Crowe’s Showtime Comedy

Playing the female protagonist in a Cameron Crowe project is a nice gig. Jerry Maguire turned Renée Zellweger into an A-list star, Almost Famous earned Kate Hudson an Academy Award nomination, and the only reason I didn’t run over my copy of Vanilla Sky is Penélope Cruz.

So this is pretty good news for Christina Hendricks.

Christina Hendricks has been tapped to co-star in Showtime’s Cameron Crowe comedy pilot Roadies. The hour-long comedy follows the day-to-day life of a successful rock tour as seen through the crewmembers who get the show on the road. Hendricks, who stars as Joan Harris on AMC’s Mad Men, will play Shelli, the band’s production manager and Bill’s (Luke Wilson) ingenious work partner. She is described as tough but privately emotional, married to her job and scary good at it. (Via)

No matter how good Roadies ends up being, it will still only be Hendricks’ third best show.

The TV Mount Rushmore is Breaking Bad, The Wire, Mad Men, and Undressed.

