An official prequel provides another opportunity to make things right for real (although do not rule out a future spin off based upon Harrison’s future). Let’s talk about what we can expect from Dexter: Original Sin.

Showtime couldn’t resist whipping up more of everyone’s favorite TV serial killer, Dexter Morgan. Of course, another season of Dexter: True Blood wouldn’t be possible because Dexter finally met his maker, and although the show broke viewing records, hard-core fans were not universally pleased with the ongoing mystery of the show, which some called a lost opportunity but still better than Dexter ending with a hurricane disappearance and a lumberjack reemergence .

Plot

Previously, whispers of this prequel series surfaced in 2023, when the Wall Street Journal reported that “an origin-story prequel” had been ordered by showtime. Additionally, the publication revealed that “Showtime is also exploring separate spinoffs based on the back stories of compelling ‘Dexter’ characters, including one known as the Trinity Killer.” That latter series obviously would not star John Lithgow, but perhaps they could hire Christopher Rodman, who portrays the younger of Lithgow’s character on The Old Man.

For now, however, the focus is on Dexter’s origin story, although it remains to be seen how a prequel will dance around or possibly ignore the preexisting (and hilariously bewigged) flashbacks we already saw about Harry raising Dexter (and the inception of his Code + Dark Passenger) after his adoption. However, Showtime has revealed that Original Sin begins in 1991. That would be around 15 years prior to when the Dexter series kicked off in Miami. According to the show’s logline:

[The series f]ollows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

No mention of Doakes, huh?

Time to move onto casting details.

Cast

Variety reported that Patrick Gibson will portray the less-seasoned Dexter Morgan. Molly Brown will portray his sister, Debra, and Christian Slater will portray Dexter’s conscience/dad, Harry Morgan.

Three other original series characters have been recast for the prequel. They include James Martinez as Angel Batista (the “up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart”), Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka (the “forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan”), and Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, the Miami PD’s initial female homicide detective. Additionally, Reno Wilson has been cast as Harry’s partner and confidant, Bobby Watt.