During a lively appearance on The Tonight Show filled with singing and sky-diving adventures, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that, yes, she has been cast in Marvel’s Secret Invasion series for Disney+. While news of Clarke’s casting was reported back in April, that information is never concrete unless Marvel or the actor confirms it, which happened just last week in the case of Jameela Jamil and her upcoming role in She-Hulk.

However, Clarke was reluctant to reveal any more details, mostly because her first meeting for Secret Invasion involved sitting down with Marvel’s notoriously tight security.

“I’m already scared,” Clarke told Fallon. “The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team, and I am convinced there’s a man outside my house. There’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he’s undercover.”

When Fallon asked if Marvel cast her because she obviously has experience keeping spoilers under wrap for Game of Thrones, Clarke said that was her first thought, too, but nope. “They schooled me,” she said. Turns out protecting the secrets of Westeros doesn’t mean squat to Marvel.

Speaking of superheroes, Clarke also got some time to promote her wild, new comic book, M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, which features a heroine whose powers fluctuate during her, uh, time of the month. While Clarke is proud of the artistic achievement, she made it very clear that she didn’t make the comic book to turn it into a movie or a TV series.

“I made a comic because I’m crazy,” she told Fallon with a laugh.

