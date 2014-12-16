Emma Stone And David Letterman Just Can’t Seem To Stop Taking Selfies Together

#The Late Show #Selfies #Emma Stone #Letterman
Entertainment Writer
12.15.14

Emma Stone could probably do anything at this point and I’d take at least a moment to watch. Even that stupid Woody Allen movie might be worth a look just to see if the rumors are true about it being terrible.

I especially like when she’s on the late night circuit because she seems to be willing to cut loose more than most celebrities. Take this Letterman segment for example, something perfectly simple that’s actually improved with her inclusion. If it were just Dave taking pictures of himself for five minutes, I’d get a little worried about his retirement not being a choice.

Now on another hand, this is cute and all until you realize that there’s a nice audience just sitting there watching these two take photos for a few minutes. I know it’s a free show, but that’s still gotta be a little awkward when your host is going around looking like Cesar Romero:

(Via The Late Show)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Late Show#Selfies#Emma Stone#Letterman
TAGSemma stoneJoker LipsLETTERMANSELFIESTHE LATE SHOW

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP