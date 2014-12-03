Enjoy 10 Seasons Of Stephen Colbert Pulling Things Out From Under His Desk In One Video

Cats, dogs, chickens, snakes, booze, guns, Michael J. Fox, trophies, someone’s baby, a prayer sombrero, KISS boots and even lesbian puppies – Stephen Colbert has had a ton of things under his desk in the 10 seasons that The Colbert Report has been on television. Sadly, we all know that the end is right around the corner, and we’ll soon be living with a truth-sized hole in our hearts, as the patriotic pundit will close up shop on December 18. Then, we’ll be forced to wait until Colbert takes over for David Letterman on The Late Show, and we’ll simply have to get by on memories.

Fortunately, the folks at Comedy Central are providing us with some new mashups and classic videos, including this recent supercut of all the times that Colbert pulled things out from under his desk since the show debuted on that spectacular and blessed August day in 2005. But just be warned, if you’re like me and you’re incredibly hyper-nostalgic, you might start tearing up at the end. I haven’t felt this sad and empty since 30 Rock ended. We’ll get through this together.