However! Last summer, creator Sam Levinson told Elle that season three will be “film noir,” and that he hopes to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.” So this must mean it’s happening! Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming season of Euphoria.

A lot has happened since season two of Euphoria wrapped two years ago. Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney have all been keeping busy with several high-profile and acclaimed projects like Dune, Saltburn, and Universal Studios walking tours . Then, in 2023, star Angus Cloud passed away. Shortly after that, filming was halted due to the strikes, and a third season of the show became less likely.

Plot

While the plot of the new season has not been revealed, Colman Domingo recently confirmed that the upcoming season would be adjusted after the loss of actor Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen. Domingo told Vanity Fair:

What I know is that we will have a season three. It will be challenging in the most beautiful way. I always think that Sam is examining hope and faith, especially when it comes to people who are struggling and trying to find their way. I know Sam Levinson and his heart, and I know he’s one of the kindest human beings that I know. It was absolutely terrible because we felt like we lost one to the disease. And I’m sure it affected not only the creation of season three, because [Angus] was going to be a very strong part of it, but it’s… I don’t know. We came together as a cast many times to grieve, to mourn, to laugh and enjoy all the things we know about Angus.

Domingo also joked that the season would take place in a “nursing home” since there would be such a long delay between seasons. Seasons one and two took place during the same school year, which is now over five years ago, so it’s very likely that the show will use a little time jump to age the characters up a bit. Or else we will see a 27-year-old Jacob Elordi playing 18-year-old Nate. To be honest, he could use a few more years of structured learning.

Cast

The cast includes Emmy winner Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, Austin Abrams, Nika King, Eric Dane, and Colman Domingo. It’s unclear if Dominic Fike will return, and Barbie Ferreira is already out.

Release Date

Unfortunately, HBO confirmed that Euphoria season three won’t air until 2025, so we have quite some time.

Trailer

