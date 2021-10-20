Netflix knows that the holidays are coming, and with that, there’s guaranteed to be a whole lot of family togetherness (and the need to “get away” when the chance presents itself). The streaming service has you covered on that end with a whole heaping helping of content that’s bigger than your ideal Thanksgiving meal. In other words, no stale leftovers will be found here, only several seasons of returning beloved shows, some A-lister-filled movies, and many classic additions to the library, including Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Snakes on a Plane, Stripes, and 21 Jump Street.
In short, though, this is an action-packed month on the fresh content front. Red Notice will finally bring The Rock, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds together in one movie. Narcos: Mexico will take a “final blow” at the drug war, and Cowboy Bebop will go bounty hunting. More seasons of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, F is for Family, and Gentified are also on the way, and I guess it’s also good news that Tiger King 2 has almost arrived? Hmm.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in November.
Red Notice (Netflix film streaming 11/11)
A few years ago, Netflix set the stage for their supposed biggest (and most expensive) movie ever, and a lot of that has to do with the leading cast: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds. Well, we’re finally about to see what hundreds of millions of dollars purchased, so it should be a genuine blockbuster in your living room. Gal plays a notorious crook who mops the floor with Johnson’s FBI agent and Reynolds’ (also notorious) art thief, and yeah, I hope they never catch her. Even though she won’t be wielding the Wonder Woman magic lasso, she’s guaranteed to kick ass.
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 11/5)
Drug lord extraordinaire Félix Gallardo warned Agent Walt Breslin that he’d freed a circus of animals within the drug war, and he wasn’t joking. The cartels are poppin’ in what will be the final season of the spinoff to the Pablo Escobar-centered beginnings of Narcos. Fortunately, the spirit of Pablo is still around, sort-of, given that actor Wagner Moura has returned to direct, and Breslin and the fledgling DEA sure have their work cut out for them with hydra heads springing up everywhere. That includes El Chapo, who’s all up in the Sinaloa business, and the tagline for this season is absolutely magnificent: “THE FINAL BLOW.” No subtlety there.
Cowboy Bebop (Netflix series streaming 11/19)
Bounty hunting never looked so stylish, and from the looks of this teaser, Netflix is not messing around with their adaptation of a cult-classic anime property. John Cho stars as Spike Spiegel, who’s in stunt mode alongside Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) while dodging death and making money. The spirit of the source material appears to be honored with an action-focused, aesthetic punch, and even non-anime fans who adore ultra-stylization (as with Scott Pilgrim and Sin City) should be intrigued. Heck, even the most casual Quentin Tarantino fan should toss this selection into the queue.
Big Mouth: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 11/5)
The hormone monsters are back for another round with an all-star voice cast that includes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Rannells, Jordan Peele, and Richard Kind. Oh, and Kumail Nanjiani will be starring as himself, somehow, while shirtless. Settle in as hate spirals and a hate worm and all kinds of other amorphous creatures take over eighth grade. Man, middle school was the worst, right? One might as well vent some angst by seeing how these bizarro creatures (including a love bug) navigate the hurdles.
Gentefied: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 11/10)
If you haven’t had the pleasure of binging this heartwarming dramedy yet, it’s time to get caught up. Glorious character actor Joaquín Cosío (Narcos: Mexico) is up for deportation, and the siblings must work to save his ass while continuing to explore their own Mexican-American identity, save their taco shop, and generally be badass while wrapping their arms around the American Dream. That dream, of course, might be a double-edged sword because success also threatens the communities and values that the family’s hoping to help preserve. It’s a charming series full of authentic characters, and they must save Pops.
Bruised (Netflix series streaming 11/24)
Halle Berry lands in the director’s seat for the first time and also in the cage as a disgraced MMA fighter working toward redemption (both on the professional and personal levels). A classic tale! Really though, Halle’s here to redeem sports movies, as well, which could use some sprucing up following the Space Jam 2 mess. The Oscar winner portrays Jackie Justice who’s full of regret over the shambles her life has become and attempts a career comeback when her soon unexpectedly pops back into her life.
