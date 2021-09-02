If you’ve ever wanted to see The Rock tackle Deadpool out of a window, have I got a trailer for you! Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice is “the biggest movie Netflix has ever done” with a rumored $200 million budget, starring three of the biggest stars in the world in Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

The action-adventure movie stars Johnson as an FBI agent who tags “the world’s greatest art thief” (Gadot) and “the world’s greatest conman” (Reynolds) with “Red Notices,” making them the world’s most wanted criminals. “I mean, talk about charisma,” Thurber told Empire about working with those three. “I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

Red Notice comes out on November 12.