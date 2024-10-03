Glen Powell summer has turned to Art the Clown in Terrifier 3 fall, but the Twisters and Hit Man star hasn’t gone anywhere. He’s starring in an A24 revenge thriller, Huntington, with Margaret Qualley; remaking The Running Man with director Edgar Wright; and playing the titular Chad Powers in a Hulu comedy about a disguised college football player. Powell can also add “Family Guy voice actor” to his increasingly packed filmography.

The Family Guy Halloween special, “Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater,” follows Peter, Quagmire, Cleveland, and Joe as they aim to unseat the reigning champion Patrick McCloskey (voiced by Powell) in Quahog’s annual pumpkin contest. The episode premieres on Monday, October 14, on Hulu.

You can watch the trailer above.

Family Guy season 23 premieres in 2025 (it’s the first time in nearly 20 years the show hasn’t been on the same night as The Simpsons), with plenty more seasons to come. “At this point, I don’t see a good reason to stop. People still love it. It makes people happy and it funds some good causes,” creator Seth MacFarlane told The Los Angeles Times. “It’s a lot of extraneous cash that you can donate to Rainforest Trust and you can still go out to dinner that night.”