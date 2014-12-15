Feast Your Eyes On The First Official Poster For AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’

The premiere of Better Call Saul is still a couple months off but the buzz for AMC’s Breaking Bad spin-off is huge, as are the expectations. To further whet our appetites, AMC has released new key art for the series which takes place back when Saul Goodman went by the name Jimmy McGill.

The prequel series is set in 2002BW (that means “Before Walt”, for those curious) when folks still presumably used pay phones in the desert. And while Walter White has yet to cross paths with Mr Goodman, we will be blessed with the presence of Jonathan Banks reprising the role of Saul’s fixer Mike Ehrmantraut.

To hold audiences over, AMC has released a slew of teasers for the show, including that awkward meet-cute between Saul and Mike which was released a few weeks back.

Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk and AMC will premiere the series with a two night series debut beginning on Sunday Feb. 8th at 10 p.m.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly / AMC)