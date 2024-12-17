Has Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Tulsa King’ Been Renewed For Season 3 Yet?

Yellowstone has left the ranch after a bizarre cry for attention from Taylor Sheridan serving up some shirtless strip poker. Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler now have their own separate ranch, and they will have their own spin off, but in the meantime, there are several other ongoing Sheridan shows outside of Yellowstone. And although the former Sicario scribe now loves to lean into camp with these shows, they’re actually quite entertaining.

Landman, for example, has brought Billy Bob Thornton’s acclaimed career to it’s most “Billy Bob” status ever. Lioness stars Zoe Saldana getting her action game back on, something that she appears to relish after heavy franchise work. And Tulsa King allows Sly Stallone to have the time of his life, now with a hefty dose of mobster Frank Grillo. That series in particular increased its audience over the second season and now sits in the top three of Paramount+ original streaming series. The audience clearly wants more.