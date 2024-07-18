How Does The HBO Max Discount For College Students Work?

Back to school is right around the corner, meaning that now is the time to utilize all of your student discounts before you have to enter the real world and pay full-price for a movie ticket like the rest of us adults. HBO Max is offering college students a new discount, so you and all of your college roommates can watch The Sopranos until 4:00 am, as David Chase intended.

College students will be able to get a rare 50% discount on their ad-supported monthly plan, bringing the cost down from $9.99/month to $4.99/month. This is nothing compared to that $200 textbook that you will inevitability lose under your bed.

In order to qualify for the discount, college-enrolled students must register for UNiDAYS, a company dedicated to bringing deals to college students. After singing up, users will receive a discount code to use for Max. The offer is good for up to 12 months, after which students are encouraged to re-apply.

This is a pretty smart move for Max, especially since Peacock and Hulu both already offer student discounts on subscriptions. Max just raised prices last month, so this might get more people on board.

Meanwhile, Netflix doesn’t have any type of student deal, but the streamer did recently top 277 million subscribers, so those prices will probably stay the same. For now.

(Via Variety)