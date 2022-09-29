Recently, rumors have been flying that Elizabeth Olsen will join the cast of House of the Dragon for Season 2. In fact, they’ve been so prevalent, that even Olsen has seen them, and unfortunately, she has some bad news on that front. (For now.) While attending Variety‘s Power of Women Gala on Wednesday night, the WandaVision star was asked about the House of the Dragon rumors and threw cold water on the popular fan theory.

“I don’t know how things, like rumors like that, get started, and then people think they’re legitimate,” Olsen told Entertainment Tonight with a laugh before shooting down reports that her casting is a done deal:

“Dream casting is fun, yeah, but I heard it was, like, announced though, which is weirder,” Olsen said, explaining that several people have told her the casting rumors had been reported as fact. Seeing the record straight the actress said, “I never heard of such a thing.”

However, Olsen didn’t completely close the door on the possibility of joining the Game of Thrones prequel. “[I’d like do to] anything that’s worth telling, that’s a good story, that’s innovative, that’s great great characters.”

Of course, the big question is Olsen’s availability. While the actress has said she’s completely in the dark when, or even if, she’ll reprise her role as the Scarlet Witch following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently teased Wanda’s return is on the table.

“I don’t know that we saw her under rubble?” Feige told Variety. “I saw a tower coming down and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.”

Feige then added, “Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.”

(Via Entertainment Tonight)