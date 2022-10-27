In the midst of getting its DC Comics franchise in shape to go toe-to-toe with Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery made the surprise announcement that James Gunn will become the new co-CEO (alongside Peter Safran) of DC Studios. Gunn has been working for the studio since 2018 when he was hired and then rehired to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. During his time at DC, he has directed The Suicide Squad and the hit spinoff series Peacemaker. He also reportedly has a few secret projects in the works, so it’s clear that DC is all about Gunn and have now taken the next step of making him the Kevin Feige of its cinematic universe.

As for how the real Feige is taking the news, he has nothing but love for Gunn. While walking the red carpet for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Feige gave Gunn his blessing as he takes the rein of the Distinguished Competition. (That’s nerd talk for DC.)

"I'll be very excited, and first in line" – Marvel boss Kevin Feige gives his blessing to #GuardiansoftheGalaxy director James Gunn taking over DC Studios pic.twitter.com/UjxlPqyXqa — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 27, 2022

“I speak to James almost every day. We have a wonderful thing called the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming out. We have a wonderful thing called Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming out in May,” Marvel chief Kevin Feige told The Hollywood Reporter about whether or not he’s spoken to Gunn since the news broke. “How he’ll have any time to work on DC until May I don’t know, but once he does have the time I’ll be very excited. I’ll be first in line.”

As Feige notes, there will be some overlap between Gunn’s last days at Marvel and his new job at DC. That awkwardness was fully felt when the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer dropped just hours before the announcement that Gunn is jumping ship for DC Studios. It’ll make for an interesting promotional tour for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, that’s for sure.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)