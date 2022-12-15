Henry Cavill The Witcher
‘The Witcher’ Fans Can’t Believe They Lost Henry Cavill Only For Him To Walk Into That ‘Superman’ Fiasco

Barely two months ago, Henry Cavill announced he was finally returning as Superman after years of speculation about his future as the character. Not even a week later, he dropped an equally huge bombshell that he was exiting The Witcher after Season 3. Surely, this meant the actor was about to have his hands full as the Man of Steel — or not so much.

On Wednesday evening, new DC Studios James Gunn chief confirmed swirling rumors that he’s planning to reboot some, if not all of the DC Cinematic Universe (formerly known as the DCEU) and move the franchise away from Zack Snyder’s ill-fated take on the classic characters. As part of that process, Gunn is personally writing a new Superman movie that will feature a younger version of the character who won’t be played by Cavill.

The actor also confirmed the news in an Instagram post where he voiced his frustration at the reversal following his Black Adam cameo, but he still had kind words for Gunn and DC Studios. Naturally, this information set off The Witcher fans who were also quite stunned to learn that Cavill walked away from the show only to get sacked by Warner Bros. The reactions started flying on Twitter, which you can see below:

Of course, it should be noted that there has not been a definitive reason for Cavill’s exit. While the Superman timing seemed to suggest that he left to return to the DC Comics fold, reports also started coming in that the actor had grown frustrated with the writing on the Netflix series. Cavill often spoke in interviews how he wanted the series to stay more faithful to The Witcher novels where Geralt is more of a philosopher. Instead, the Netflix series mostly featured him grunting and dropping perfectly timed f-bombs.

In other words, there’s a good chance Cavill would’ve left the show regardless of whether he was getting to slip back into his Superman tights or not.

(Via Henry Cavill on Instagram)

