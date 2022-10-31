witcher-s2.jpg
Henry Cavill's Surprise Exit From 'The Witcher' Continues To Spark Strong Emotions From The Fandom

Over the weekend, Netflix surprised the world with an unexpected announcement that Henry Cavill would be retiring his fancy sword and Liam Hemsworth would be stepping in for him in the upcoming fourth season of The Witcher. The news came just after Cavill announced that he would reprise his role of Superman in whatever upcoming iteration DC decides to make with its fancy new boss. Cavill made his triumphant return as the superhero in the Black Adam post-credits scene. Maybe he didn’t realize just how much he was missing until he decided to put on that spandex suit again.

The former Witcher actor passed the proverbial torch to Hemsworth in a statement: “The fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf,” Cavill said in a statement. “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Season three of the popular series wrapped earlier this year and is expected to premiere sometime in the summer of 2023. While Cavill will be moving on to bigger and better things at the Daily Bugle, many fans are perplexed by the decision, especially since Cavill was a huge fan of the source material and tried really, really hard to land the role of Geralt.

Others are still excited about the Superman news, but was it really worth it in the end?

While the news is shocking, at least he isn’t leaving The Witcher to head to Westeros, right? There are already too many names there to keep track of.

