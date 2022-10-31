Over the weekend, Netflix surprised the world with an unexpected announcement that Henry Cavill would be retiring his fancy sword and Liam Hemsworth would be stepping in for him in the upcoming fourth season of The Witcher. The news came just after Cavill announced that he would reprise his role of Superman in whatever upcoming iteration DC decides to make with its fancy new boss. Cavill made his triumphant return as the superhero in the Black Adam post-credits scene. Maybe he didn’t realize just how much he was missing until he decided to put on that spandex suit again.

The former Witcher actor passed the proverbial torch to Hemsworth in a statement: “The fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf,” Cavill said in a statement. “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

Season three of the popular series wrapped earlier this year and is expected to premiere sometime in the summer of 2023. While Cavill will be moving on to bigger and better things at the Daily Bugle, many fans are perplexed by the decision, especially since Cavill was a huge fan of the source material and tried really, really hard to land the role of Geralt.

I thought The Witcher was a mediocre to passable adaptation of the short stories and novels, but one of the only things that made it worth watching was Henry Cavill. There is now no further point to sticking with this show if not even its lead actor believes in it anymore. https://t.co/s7bhjs7R0A — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) October 30, 2022

Ngl I feel for Liam Hemsworth…I dare say he will be hard pressed to find many if any positive reactions to this announcement 😬 sucks to be in that position… https://t.co/Yx7vCgxH8E — Soe Gschwind (@Soembie) October 30, 2022

Frankly after hearing that the Netflix writers gave 0 shits about the Witcher’s source material and that Henry Cavil was the only one who did gave a shit this only says that now that he’s gone the show is not gonna to feel like the Witcher at all but the Witcher in name only… https://t.co/mWMc0xWin5 pic.twitter.com/xr9qmAqpCq — The Mad Lich of Shimano (@6ShubNiggurath6) October 30, 2022

Others are still excited about the Superman news, but was it really worth it in the end?

I'm a bit baffled by this decision. I thought Henry was committed to the 7 year plan? Nothing against Liam. I'm sure he'll do a fantastic job but I'm baffled and confused by this — Alex Coulson Bamford (@AlexBamford3) October 29, 2022

THE SACRIFICE WAS TOO GREAT 😭 pic.twitter.com/1gH2NjEqno — cσσkíє 🎮 (@ArcanaLegacy) October 29, 2022

While the news is shocking, at least he isn’t leaving The Witcher to head to Westeros, right? There are already too many names there to keep track of.