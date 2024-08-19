Love Island USA fans — you’ve made it through the longest month of your life. Congrats! The wait is almost over for a reunion, too.

The season six finale premiered on July 21st, when it was announced that there would be a reunion, the first for a Love Island USA season. This way, the Islanders were able to leave the island, learn how famous they got while in Fiji, do a bunch of popular podcasts, and show up on the top of the Empire State Building for some reason. Then, they all hashed it out in front of the cameras one last time, and allegedly, some real drama went down.

Over the weekend, rumors swirled that the reunion would either be delayed or split into two parts (some fans blame Kaylor and Aaron for that) or cancelled altogether due to backlash. Luckily, they were just rumors. The reunion will air tonight, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. But sometimes when you log on at 8:55 the episode is already waiting for you like a little gift!

It’s unclear just how long the reunion, which was taped last week in New York City, will be. Episodes of Love Island ranged from 50 minutes to 120 minutes. Reunion episodes of Love Island UK normally land around an hour. Ariana Madix hinted on Watch What Happens Live that the reunion taping was long, so we can expect at least an hour to an hour and a half of drama rehashing. Fans were able to send in questions, and there are probably quite a lot based on the massive success of the season. Plus, the reunion was pretty crowded with Islanders, so 90 minutes should be the sweet spot. And eventually, all of those minutes will probably be made into TikToks.

You can check out the episode preview here.