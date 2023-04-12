How Many ‘Dave’ Season 3 Episodes Are There?

After a nearly two-year absence — season 2 concluded in August 2021 — Dave is (finally) back on FXX. The surreal dramedy’s third season returned on April 5, and currently holds a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Not bad for a rapper who goes by the name “Lil Dicky.”

As the season 3 premiere included two episodes, where does that leave viewers in terms of episode count? If you were paying attention to the episode count of the first two seasons, you can probably guess: Dave season 3 will feature a total of 10 episodes.

Dave is the mostly-fictionalized story of Dave Burd, a.k.a. Lil Dicky, a Philadelphia-born rapper whose comic persona belies his actual musical talent. While the acclaimed show’s first season dealt with Dave trying to find his big break, season 2 was all about Dave discovering that the grass is sometimes greener. With his career taking off, Lil Dicky is having trouble navigating the often-nasty music industry — and lamenting a breakup with his longtime love Ally (Taylor Misiak).

Season 3 finds picks up pretty much where we left off, with Dave having just made a major splash at the VMAs and embarking on his first-ever tour: the Looking for Love Tour, which is exactly what it sounds like (Ally is back, too, and joining in the fun on the tour bus).

Just as with the first two seasons, Dave season 3 will also be packed with celebrity cameos. While past episodes have given us bits of everyone from Macklemore to Justin Bieber and a few Kardashian-Jenners (Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have both appeared), the new season will feature Usher, Don Cheadle, Demi Lovato, Travis Barker, and Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

New episodes of Dave premiere Wednesday nights on FXX and drop the following day on Hulu.