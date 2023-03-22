Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who were doing “daily Zoom therapy” to preserve their relationship, are taking some time apart. In person, at least. A source told US Weekly that the Pam and Tommy Lee-like couple are “currently on a break but are still in contact. They are very hot and cold.”

Fox, who recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party solo, and the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer got engaged in January 2022, but no wedding date has been set yet. “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the source claimed. “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

Last month, “BDSM Spice” debunked rumors that MGK cheated on her.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” she wrote in an Instagram post, channeling her Jennifer’s Body character. “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

