The two actors struck up a texting relationship during the pandemic, and despite barely knowing each other, they went all-in on buying a football club together. It’s been a wild ride ever since, and you can catch up with the latest installment of the FX docuseries when season 3 arrives next month. We’ve also got info on the episode count and when they’re expected to air.

After delaying the premiere of Welcome to Wrexham season 3 thanks to the ongoing English football season, the docuseries is finally ready to kick off. The show focuses on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they continue their joint ownership of the Wrexham AFC team.

How Many Episodes Are In ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ Season 3?

Welcome to Wrexham season 3 will have eight episodes. Below are the airdates starting with the two-episode premiere:

Episodes 1 & 2: 5/2

Episode 3: 5/9

Episode 4: 5/16

Episode 5: 5/23

Episode 6: 5/30

Episode 7: 6/6

Episode 8: 6/13

Here’s how FX teased Welcome to Wrexham season 3 after announcing the delay via The Hollywood Reporter:

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the fifth tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the Club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After 15 painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. The stakes have never been higher.

According to the release, season 3 will also include “unprecedented access on the pitch, bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players, while the action is unfolding in some of the biggest matches Wrexham AFC has ever played.”

Welcome to Wrexham season 3 premieres on May 2 on FX.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)