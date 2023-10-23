It’s Ryan Reynolds‘ birthday today, so Rob McElhenney did what any celebrity would do to celebrate a celebrity birthday: Bring another celebrity into the mix. In this case, Chris Pratt, who has no idea what the heck is going on.

As McElhenney explains in the birthday video, he and Reynolds are always doing goofy stunts to celebrate their birthdays. This year, McElhenney decided to rename an entire park after Reynolds — which is really happening by the way — and he was hoping Pratt could help him out with the Parks and Rec/Welcome to Wrexham mash-up.

Pratt seems less than enthused, especially after learning that he’s not going to meet Ryan Reynolds. He also has a fair and frankly pressing question about why Danny DeVito isn’t involved, which does seem like a massive oversight. Someone dropped the ball here.

As for the park, like we mentioned earlier, it’s actually a real thing. McElhenney is breaking ground on the new communal space in Wrexham that will be named the “Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park.” There will be pop-up restaurants, movie nights, and lanterns with actual green lights in them to commemorate Reynold’s massive flop.

You can also buy official “Parks and Wrex” merchandise with proceeds going towards the park’s development.

(Via Parks and Wrex)