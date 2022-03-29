Is Moon Knight An Avenger?

As Moon Knight racks up rave reviews about Oscar Isaac‘s performance as the Marvel’s newest live-action hero, a lot of viewers are getting their first taste of the mystical comic book character. In fairness, it’s totally fine to not be familiar with Moon Knight — or even know who the heck he is — because he’s never really been one of Marvel marquee titles like Spider-Man or the X-Men. Like the Guardians of the Galaxy before him, Moon Knight is kind of an obscure character, but all of that’s about to change as he enters the big leagues with his new Disney+ series.

Until then, it’s natural to have questions about Moon Knight like, for example, the big one: Is he an Avenger? As far as the Marvel Comics are concerned, the answer is yes. Over the years, Moon Knight has been a member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and has lent his mystical fighting powers to the team. Granted, he’s not a permanent part of the original roster, and his dissociative identity disorder has led to clashes with other members, but Moon Knight has often joined the Avengers’ call to battle when needed.

As for Oscar Isaac’s version of the character, the MCU’s Moon Knight is not an Avenger — yet. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, there has been talk of building a new Avengers team, which would follow in the footsteps of the comics by shaking up its roster. As Phase 4 of the MCU films seem to have prominent focus on magic, and the mystical forces of the multiverse, Moon Knight seems like a lock to eventually join the team given he’ll have significant experience with battling the supernatural world by the end of his limited series.

Moon Knight premieres March 30 on Disney+ with new episodes streaming on Wednesday.