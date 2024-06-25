(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American episode will be found below.)
Over the course of six seasons of All American, Spencer James had been working to achieve the moment we saw in this week’s most recent episode. “Victory Lap,” the thirteenth episode in series six, captured the moment that James finally got drafted into the NFL. The life-changing achievement came after some disappointment after James failed to get selected in the first round of the draft, but nonetheless he was signed. A time jump in the episode goes on to show James playing in the Super Bowl and proposing to his longtime girlfriend Olivia. With that being said, what happens now?
Is Spencer James Leaving All American After Season 6?
Though Daniel Ezra, who plays Spencer James will not leave All American completely, he will not return as a series regular after season six. Deadline confirmed the news in a report that credited the change to a creative decision made by both Ezra and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll before season six. Ezra is still expected to make some occasional guest appearances in future episodes of All American.
A seventh season has yet to be confirmed for All American, but fans could expect to see some casting changes if the show gets renewed for another season.
